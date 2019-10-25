Photo Flash: Jackie Draper Returns To The Laurie Beechman

Jackie Draper and Repeal the Blues returned to the Laurie Beechman Theatre last night. Draper performed in song and dance, in English and French, to banish the blues. Composers and lyricists presented include Charles Aznavour, Irving Berlin, Cy Coleman, Dietz & Schwartz, the Gershwins, Jerome Kern, Michele Legrand, Lieber & Stoller, Johnny Mandel and many more.

Joining Draper was guest artist/dancer Milo Saidl. Music Director and pianist is Gregory Toroian, with Frank Wagner bass and Robbyn Tongue playing woodwinds. Director is Kimberly Vaughn.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre (in the West Bank Café), 407 West 42nd Street (just west of 9th Avenue), NYC

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





