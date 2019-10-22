Photo Flash: Jackbenny Returns to Birdland

Twin brothers Jack and Benny Lipson, aka the critically acclaimed jackbenny, returned to Birdland Theater in New York City with their new show All Aboard! The Train of Thought for one performance only on Tuesday, October 15, at 7pm.

With All Aboard! The Train of Thought, Los Angeles-native twin composers, songsters, and multi-instrumentalists Jack and Benny Lipson return to Birdland Theater after their celebrated debut in July of this year. "Bounding towards what's next in the world of sound," their progressive harmonic language informed by classical, jazz, and musical theatre roots complements their distinctly savvy lyrics that tackle myriad contemporary social/cultural phenomena from queer identity and consensual conduct to healthcare bureaucracy. In a comedic and colorful exhibition of their originals with a healthy heaping of sibling shtick, the Lipsons guide audiences on a candid tour through the delicate, well-curated millennial mind.

The award-winning project jackbenny shared their debut show in 2016 with musician-comedian Reggie Watts; they've since played their "sensational, clever, and astute" originals in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, and Sheridan, Wyoming (where they presented their 'musicalette' Miranda, Please! at the Wyoming Theater Festival) - and even in Falam, Myanmar. Jack and Benny have supported such luminaries as Idina Menzel, Josh Groban, Herbie Hancock, and Barry Manilow, and they serve as house band for both Jonnie Reinhart's Revolver Revue and A Queer Cabaret, where they've collaborated with artists including Darren Criss and Michael Arden. Next the Lipsons are developing Brainstorm, a three-character revue of their material, and curating-arranging two upcoming concerts for the LA Philharmonic.





