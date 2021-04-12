Photos: Inside The Return Of THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN LIVE At The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 played host on Friday, April 9, 2021, to the return of The Early Night Show LIVE! created, written, directed, accompanied, and performed by 14-year-old music sensation Joshua Turchin.

Check out photos below!

The young performer drew lots of laughs and applause throughout the cabaret featuring music, improv, and special guests Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Amelie, Sound of Music Broadway National Tour, Love Life, Evil, Hunters, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, The Many Saints of Newark), Swayam Bhatia (Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Perfect Fit the Musical, Succession, Really Rosie), Catherine Ashmore Bradley (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Bubble Guppies, A Christmas Story the Musical National Tour, Spandex The Musical), Daniel Dunlow (The Green Room 42, The Perfect Fit), Bonale Fambrini (Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes at Radio City, King and I, Oliver!, Bernard Shaw's Caesar and Cleopatra, Philie Trilogy, South Pacific, Kevin Can Wait, Daredevil, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Dani Who), Carly Gendell (Broadway's School of Rock Original Cast, The Perfect Fit the Musical, Annie- Flatrock Playhouse and Ordway Center), Gianna Harris (School of Rock- Broadway and Broadway National Tour, Mighty Oak, The Perfect Fit the Musical), and Tyrah Skye Odoms (Annie-Broadway, Upcoming Season of Pose, The Lion King Broadway National Tour, The Perfect Fit the Musical, Annie- Walnut Street Theatre).



As part of the 70-minute cabaret, Turchin welcomed back the audience to the venue with a parody of Hamilton's "You'll Be Back" called "We Are Back!" Daniel Dunlow followed that up with a reimagined version of "Not While I'm Around" about masks with Turchin accompanying on the piano. Each special guest performed a solo and duet that was relevant to the experiences they endured throughout the pandemic and Broadway pause.

Turchin said, "It was so incredible to be back at The Green Room 42 to perform live. Although I've been working as a music director and accompanist virtually, there is nothing that compares to being able to accompany these amazing performers live. It was so special to be back at one of my favorite NYC venues and to provide performers with an opportunity to sing live. I'm so appreciative of Daniel's efforts to reopen The Green Room 42 and I am so honored to be a part of their programming."

Highlights from the Live The Early Night Show will be included in upcoming editions of The Early Night Show Virtual Edition airing weekly on the Broadway Podcast Network.



The next edition of The Early Night Show LIVE at The Green Room 42 will be announced soon! Get social with The Early Night Show LIVE on Instagram @theearlynightshow, and Joshua Turchin @joshuaturchin, www.joshuaturchin.com, www.theearlynightshow.com .

Photo Credit: Gary Vorwald