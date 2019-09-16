Photo Flash: I ONLY HAVE LIES FOR YOU Season Three Premieres At The Laurie Beechman

Sep. 16, 2019  

Last night was the Season 3 Premiere of Nikki M. James and Amy Wolks hilarious, fast-paced game show featuring Broadway panelists as they lie their way to the top. Hosted by MAC Award winner Amy Wolk with William TN Hall at the piano, and a panel of Broadway favorites.

This weeks panel:

Joel Waggoner (School of Rock, Be More Chill)

Merritt David Janes (School of Rock)

Justin Collette (School of Rock)

Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice, Spongebob

Nikki M. James

Daniel Reichard (Jersey Boys)

All shows are at 9:30 at The Laurie Beechman Theater. The event is being produced by Amy Wolk, and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James.

Tickets are $15 per person, with a $20 food/drink minimum, and are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/973906

