In 2019 it was announced on the Green Room 42 website that Garrett Clayton would play the nightclub in a solo show in January of 2020. For reasons unknown to the public, Clayton's club dates were canceled; weeks later the pandemic-caused lockdown went into effect and all of Clayton's creative outlets went into his social media.

The star of the Disney Teen Beach movies, the indie feature King Cobra, television's popular series The Fosters, and Hairspray Live! had been building up a career on Los Angeles stages in between film and TV gigs, and building up a following on all social media platforms. With 1.5 million Instagram followers, 3.7 million Tik Tok followers, and 4.54 thousand subscribers on YouTube, the uber-creative artist used his craft to bring joy and worldwide connection to fans of his singing, dancing, makeup artistry, and his commitment to living out loud. In January of 2019, Clayton used his social media platforms to announce his engagement to longtime beau (ten years!) Blake Knight, allowing all of his (and their) fans to follow the planning and execution of their wedding on September 4th of this year, a wedding officiated by Alicia Silverstone and covered in detail by PEOPLE magazine (HERE).

An ardent admirer of Clayton's acting work, this writer was later drawn in by filmed samples of his singing and dancing, and (after being introduced to his social media) his makeup skills, as well as the example set by his very public authenticity. So I turned down tickets to the opening night performance of SIX, in order to attend and photograph this recent appearance in New York City, a choice I would make again. Having returned from SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE: VILLAINS! with hundreds of photos of Garrett, I feel it is only fair to share them with other fans and Broadway World Cabaret readers who were disappointed when his 2020 solo show was canceled.

One hopes Mr. Clayton will resurrect and reschedule the performance sooner, rather than later.

Find great shows to see at The Green Room 42 HERE.

THIS is the YouTube channel for A GAY IN THE LIFE WITH GARRET AND BLAKE.

Find Garrett Clayton on Instagram HERE, on Tik Tok HERE, on Facebook HERE, on Twitter HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher