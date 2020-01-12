Photo Flash: Deborah Stone in HERE I AM! at The Beach Cafe

A night off is a beautiful (and rare thing) and should be grabbed any time it comes up. Spending time with friends is also a beautiful thing, and when friends asked me to accompany them to Deborah Stone's show HERE I AM! I willingly gave up a night in to see the show a second time. I had enjoyed Ms. Stone's musical cabaret when I saw it last fall at Pangea, downtown, and was excited to see how it had grown and how it would fit in at The Beach Cafe. Pangea is probably the coziest room in town, but The Beach Cafe has great ambiance that I knew would fit the elegant Stone like a velvet glove over which is worn a diamond bracelet. This would be an evening I would enjoy, for the entertainment and for the companionship.

But I couldn't review the show, having only just reviewed it a few months back. The photos, though, that I took at Pangea weren't the best I could do. Deborah Stone should have a good photographic representation of her work, and it wouldn't be right to take a press seat from Dave Goodside, owner of The Beach Cafe, without doing a little work for it.

So, dear readers, here are some photos of Deborah Stone and musical director John Cook, performing her superb one-woman musical cabaret, Here I Am! last night at The Beach Cafe to an at-capacity house. When it comes around again, I can recommend it, wholeheartedly.

Dave Goodside

Read Stephen Mosher's Broadway World review of HERE I AM! here

Find Deborah Stone online at her website

All photos by Stephen Mosher





