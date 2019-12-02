Photo Flash: BURLESQUE ON BROADWAY Comes to The Laurie Beechman

Last night was the final performance of 2019 for The House of Noire presents "Burlesque On Broadway" It was an evening of excitement, seduction, and orgasmic choreography. The cast let go of all inhibitions and submitted to fantasies through the art of burlesque, drag, and cabaret.

"Burlesque On Broadway" will be returning to The Laurie Beechman in 2020 with all-new shows.

The night included performances by founder and creator Perle Noire, Veronica Viper, Darlinda, Taradise, Jack Barrow, Pearls Daily, Fauna LeFleur, Hartless Malone, Miscellaneous, Joyce LeeAnn, Broody Valentino, Bizzy LeBois, and Poison Ivory.

The Laurie Beechman is located at 407 West 42nd Street NYC

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield



Perle Noire

Perle Noire

Perle Noire

Perle Noire

Darlinda

Darlinda

Taradise

Taradise

Jack Barrow

Jack Barrow

Pearls Daily

Pearls Daily

Fauna LeFleur

Fauna LeFleur

Hartless Malone

Miscellaneous

Joyce Lee Ann

Broody Valentino

Bizzy Le Bois

Bizzy Le Bois

Poison Ivory

Veronica Viper





