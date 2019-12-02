Photo Flash: BURLESQUE ON BROADWAY Comes to The Laurie Beechman
Last night was the final performance of 2019 for The House of Noire presents "Burlesque On Broadway" It was an evening of excitement, seduction, and orgasmic choreography. The cast let go of all inhibitions and submitted to fantasies through the art of burlesque, drag, and cabaret.
"Burlesque On Broadway" will be returning to The Laurie Beechman in 2020 with all-new shows.
The night included performances by founder and creator Perle Noire, Veronica Viper, Darlinda, Taradise, Jack Barrow, Pearls Daily, Fauna LeFleur, Hartless Malone, Miscellaneous, Joyce LeeAnn, Broody Valentino, Bizzy LeBois, and Poison Ivory.
The Laurie Beechman is located at 407 West 42nd Street NYC
Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield
