Actress Ayla Schwartz, late of the Broadway production of FROZEN, returned to The Green Room 42 on Sunday night with her one-woman club act EVERYTHING I LEARNED I LEARNED BY GROWING TWO INCHES. Playing to a nearly full house, with many of her patrons being young people very excited to see "Young Elsa" live, the singing actress described her life in show business, including some highs and a lot of lows, but the highs and lows didn't stop in the story - they segued into the notes she sang as she presented nine songs to her captive audience.

Broadway World Cabaret's camera was there to capture the encore performance for the fans.

Find great shows to see at the Green Room 42 website HERE.

Ayla Schwartz has a website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher