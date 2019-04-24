Photo Flash: A Look At THE HANDMAID'S MUSICAL: A Dystopian Tale At Green Room 42

Apr. 24, 2019  

Blessed be the fruit! After a sold out performance in March, A Handmaid's Musical: A Dystopian Tale returns to Green Room 42 for a one-night engagement May 31st. This hilarious parody musical based on the Margaret Atwood novel and hit Hulu series comes from writer Samantha Stevens, director Sara Dobrinich, and musical director Tegan Miller. Check in with Offred, Ofglen, Ofwarren, and athe rest of the handmaids as 'MayDay' wages war against the patriarchial powers that be. Featuring re-imagined hits from the stage, screen, radio, and beyond, this uproarious comedy pokes at our nation's reality, and reinforces the fact that "females are strong as HELL".

The cast features Bill Coyne (Fred), Maria Bilbao (Ofwarren), Gail Dennison (Aunt Lydia), Teal Holliday (Moira), Caroline Huerta (Rita), David Bryant Johnson (Nick), Federica Morra (Ofglen), Allie Seibold (Serena), and Samantha Stevens (Offred).


Join the revolution May 31st, 9:30pm at the Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave). Tickets are $20-$50, and can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1005065?performanceId=10403338. To learn more, find us on Facebook and Instagram @handmaidsmusical, Twitter @HandmaidsM, or with #PraisedBeNYC and #MAYDAY.

Photo Flash: A Look At THE HANDMAID'S MUSICAL: A Dystopian Tale At Green Room 42
From left: Federica Morra, Maria Bilbao, Allie Seibold, David Bryant Johnson, Samantha Stevens, Bill Coyne, Teal Holliday, Caroline Huerta, Gail Dennison

Photo Flash: A Look At THE HANDMAID'S MUSICAL: A Dystopian Tale At Green Room 42
Offred (Samantha Stevens) contemplates her future in Gilead

Photo Flash: A Look At THE HANDMAID'S MUSICAL: A Dystopian Tale At Green Room 42
Proving ''females are strong as hell'' From left: Gail Dennison, Allie Seibold, Maria Bilbao, Samantha Stevens, Teal Holliday, Caroline Huerta

Photo Flash: A Look At THE HANDMAID'S MUSICAL: A Dystopian Tale At Green Room 42
Aunt Lydia (Gail Dennison)

Photo Flash: A Look At THE HANDMAID'S MUSICAL: A Dystopian Tale At Green Room 42
From left: David Bryant Johnson, Caroline Huerta, Samantha Stevens, Bill Coyne, Teal Holliday, Gail Dennison



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Max Vernon's Existential Life Crisis Lullaby At Joe's Pub
  • Birdland Presents David Murray With Saul Williams And More the Week Of May 6
  • JINKX MONSOON & MAJOR SCALES: THE GINGER SNAPPED Returns to NYC
  • International Performing Artist Yael Rasooly Comes to Don't Tell Mama
  • Ann Kittredge Presents FANCY MEETING YOU HERE An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty At Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Theater Bassist Dave D'aranjo Makes Debut As Bandleader In New Show

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup