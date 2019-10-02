Photo Flash: 54 SINGS HILARY DUFF At Feinstein's/54 Below

On Sunday, September 29th, 54 Sings Hilary Duff played Feinstein's/54 Below!

The evening boasted some of Broadway's favorite pop prince and princesses as they spanned Hilary's discography from "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean" through "With Love" and "Chasing the Sun." It was party as if it was 2003!

The evening was Produced by Jen Sandler and Music Directed by Ben Caplan. The band consisted of Caplan on piano, Will Hack on Bass, Jakob Reinhardt on Guitar and Scott Still on Drums.

Performers Included Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Desperate Measures), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), John Krause (Hadestown), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Molly McCook (TV's "Last Man Standing", "Good Trouble"), Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob SquarePants, Alice By Heart), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart), Allie Trimm (13, Bye Bye Birdie) and Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen).

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson





