Photo Coverage: WHODUNIT The Musical Plays The Green Room 42

A holiday in the country turns deadly-and hilarious-in the concert premiere of Ed Dixon's Whodunit...The Musical. Directed by Peter Flynn (Smart Blonde, Curvy Widow), the whip-smart musical comedy with a touch of mayhem played one night only at The Green Room 42 (Yotel NYC, 570 10th Ave. at 42nd St.) on Wednesday, November 20.

In Whodunit...The Musical, a wealthy American spinster and her cockney maid take up residence in a country estate in the summer of 1931. The pair are joined by an odd butler who reveals that something strange has been going on. Guests arrive and a suddenly a dead body is found in the middle of the living room. And then another. When the detective shows up to investigate, things get really strange. Based on a novel by Mary Roberts Rinehart, who invented the genre, Whodunit...The Musical is "a comedy to die for."

The cast of Whodunit...The Musical starred Drama Desk Award winner Ed Dixon (Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose; Anything Goes; Mary Poppins), with Jonathan Cobrda (Frankenstein), Nick Kohn (Avenue Q), Duke Lafoon (Clinton The Musical), Liz Larsen (Beautiful, Hairspray), Charlotte Maltby (Les Miserables), and Karen Murphy (A Little Night Music, 9 to 5). Peter Flynn staged the New York premiere, with musical direction by Steve Marzullo.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



