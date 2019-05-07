Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...

May. 7, 2019  

Last night, At This Performance...returned featuring standbys and understudies from Be More Chill; Hadestown; Dear Evan Hansen; Mean Girls; Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and Holiday Inn.

Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. Performers at the 136rd edition of the series are Anthony Chatmon II (Be More Chill),John Krause (Hadestown), Samantha Sturm (Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical),Danielle Wade (Mean Girls) and Khaila Wilcoxon (Hadestown). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Stephen DeAngelis

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
John Krause

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
John Krause

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
John Krause

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Samantha Sturm

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Samantha Sturm

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Samantha Sturm

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Danielle Wade

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Danielle Wade

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Danielle Wade

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Anthony Chatmon II

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Anthony Chatmon II

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Anthony Chatmon II

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Khaila Wilcoxon

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Khaila Wilcoxon

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Khaila Wilcoxon

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
John Krause

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
John Krause

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
John Krause

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Samantha Sturm

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Samantha Sturm

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Samantha Sturm

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Danielle Wade

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Danielle Wade

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Anthony Chatmon II

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Anthony Chatmon II

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Anthony Chatmon II

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Khaila Wilcoxon

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Khaila Wilcoxon

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
John Krause

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Samantha Sturm

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Danielle Wade

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Anthony Chatmon II

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Khaila Wilcoxon

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Khaila Wilcoxon

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Eugene Gwozdz

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Khaila Wilcoxon, John Krause and Anthony Chatmon II

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Danielle Wade, Samantha Sturm and Khaila Wilcoxon

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Eugene Gwozdz, Danielle Wade, Samantha Sturm, Khaila Wilcoxon, John Krause, Anthony Chatmon II and Stephen DeAngelis

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Jackie Evancho and Will Nunziata

Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...
Michael Evancho, Jackie Evancho, Will Nunziata and Daniel Dunlow



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows



From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of ENTER LAUGHING Meets the Press
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the New York Pops 36th Birthday Gala Celebration
  • Photo Coverage: Lena Hall, Ingrid Michaelson, and More Appear at The New York Pops 36th Birthday Gala Concert
  • Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents ON APPROVAL
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of BENNY AND JOON, Starring Bryce Pinkham, Hannah Elless, and More at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Photo Coverage: Inside The I DO! I DO! 2019 Spring Benefit Concert at The York Theatre

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup