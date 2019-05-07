Photo Coverage: Performers From BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Showcased at AT THIS PERFORMANCE...

Last night, At This Performance...returned featuring standbys and understudies from Be More Chill; Hadestown; Dear Evan Hansen; Mean Girls; Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and Holiday Inn.

Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. Performers at the 136rd edition of the series are Anthony Chatmon II (Be More Chill),John Krause (Hadestown), Samantha Sturm (Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical),Danielle Wade (Mean Girls) and Khaila Wilcoxon (Hadestown). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



