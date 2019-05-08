Photo Coverage: Paul Alexander Nolan Makes Cabaret Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below

He may have made his big mark with his arrival on Broadway in 2012 as Jesus in the revival of Jesus Christ Superstar, but last night Paul Alexander Nolan's solo debut cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below will now make him a superstar in nightclubs and solo concerts. With a voice that thrills, and is capable of affectively singing all genres of music from Freddy Mercury, Billy Joel, McCartney/Lennon, Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein and even J. Fred Coots 1930's "For All We Know ", and Eden Ahbez's Nature Boy, Paul Alexander Nolan had a sensational entrance into the world of Cabaret. He's a remarkable actor, musician (guitar) and singer who possesses a voice that can go anywhere over the musical spectrum in any octave and rhythm.

In this performance Paul was joined by Carmen Cusack (Tony nominee for Bright Star, Wicked) and his ONCE co-star Jessie Fisher.

Rick Fox, who Paul noted performs at everything that's musically important in Canada was musical director/pianist leading an exciting band which included Paul's wife Keely Hutton on back up vocals.

Paul Alexander Nolan, the celebrated Canadian actor who hails from Rouleau, Saskatchewan made a big mark on Broadway since his arrival in 2012 with his debut Jesus in the revival of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Paul recently appeared in the critically acclaimed off Broadway play, Slave Play. 2018 he was starring in the new Broadway musical Escape to Margaritaville. Music by Jimmy Buffet, book by Greg Gracia & Mike O'Malley, directed by Christoper Ashley, choreographed by Kelly Devine.

Paul's Broadway credits include the Broadway production of Chicago as Billy Flynn.

Paul appeared in the new musical Bright Star on Broadway at the Cort Theatre. He received a 2016 Drama Desk Award Nomination for his role as Jimmy Ray.

Paul was seen in the Off Broadway premier of the musical Daddy Long Legs.

On Broadway, Paul was seen as Pasha/Strelnikov in Doctor Zhivago, receiving a 2015 Outer Critics Circle nomination and critical acclaim.

Paul headlined in the role of Guy in Tony-winning musical Once on Broadway. Paul was able to showcase his talents as a singer and musician.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



