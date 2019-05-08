Photo Coverage: Marcy and Zina and Friends at Feinstein's/54 Below

May. 8, 2019  

It was all about brilliant melody, harmony, rhythms, and profound lyrics last night as the songwriters Marcy Heisler and Zina Goodrich celebrated over a quarter-century of romantic comedy writing with a one-night all original show. As in all of their highly entertaining musical adventures, Marcy & Zina brought along some of their super talented and famous friends. Lots of great new songs in this show, but of course some of their classics were included, although I had to settle for a regular coffee and not one from the Latte Boy.

The Jazz piano of Zina and the singing of Marcy would be enough in any show, but look at the list of friends who came to perform these exceptional songwriters' heartfelt, ingenious, and comedic songs.... David Beach, Doug Besterman, Sierra Boggess, Todd Buonopane, Scout Coulter, Nathan Klau, Natalie Weiss, and Rachel York.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff

Zina Goldrich & Marcy Heisler
Zina Goldrich & Marcy Heisler

Zina Goldrich & Marcy Heisler
Zina Goldrich & Marcy Heisler

Zina Goldrich
Zina Goldrich

Zina Goldrich & Marcy Heisler
Zina Goldrich & Marcy Heisler

Marcy Heisler
Marcy Heisler

Zina Goldrich & Scott Coulter
Zina Goldrich & Scott Coulter

Doug Besterman & Marcy Heisler
Doug Besterman & Marcy Heisler

Nathan Klau
Nathan Klau

Todd Buonopane
Todd Buonopane

Natalie Weiss
Natalie Weiss

Scott Coulter
Scott Coulter

Sierra Boggess
Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess
Sierra Boggess

David Beach
David Beach

Rachel York
Rachel York

Rachel York
Rachel York

Feinstein's/54 Below
Feinstein's/54 Below

Marcy Heisler, Jamie deRoy, Zina Goldrich
Marcy Heisler, Jamie deRoy, Zina Goldrich

Marcy Heisler & Eda Sorokoff
Marcy Heisler & Eda Sorokoff

Zina Goldrich, Scott Coulter, Marcy Heisler
Zina Goldrich, Scott Coulter, Marcy Heisler



    popup