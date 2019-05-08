Photo Coverage: Marcy and Zina and Friends at Feinstein's/54 Below
It was all about brilliant melody, harmony, rhythms, and profound lyrics last night as the songwriters Marcy Heisler and Zina Goodrich celebrated over a quarter-century of romantic comedy writing with a one-night all original show. As in all of their highly entertaining musical adventures, Marcy & Zina brought along some of their super talented and famous friends. Lots of great new songs in this show, but of course some of their classics were included, although I had to settle for a regular coffee and not one from the Latte Boy.
The Jazz piano of Zina and the singing of Marcy would be enough in any show, but look at the list of friends who came to perform these exceptional songwriters' heartfelt, ingenious, and comedic songs.... David Beach, Doug Besterman, Sierra Boggess, Todd Buonopane, Scout Coulter, Nathan Klau, Natalie Weiss, and Rachel York.
Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff
Doug Besterman & Marcy Heisler
Feinstein's/54 Below
Marcy Heisler, Jamie deRoy, Zina Goldrich