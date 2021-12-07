Last night an audience of friends gathered in Birdland to enjoy an evening with everyones favorite friend... Jamie deRoy. Jamie presented a group of her Broadway celebrity friends to schmooze and perform at what always turns out to be an exciting evening of world class entertainment. These variety shows curated, hosted, (and also performed in) by Ms. deRoy are produced 3 or 4 times a year. The highly anticipated events have been presented for the past 30 years (beating Ed Sullivan's Variety Show by 7 years) and Jamie thankfully shows no sign of slowing down. This one was her first live show since the pandemic and it was quite a Broadway party.

As Sullvan would say "it was a reeealy big shoow" as Jamie presented: Tony Award Winning Songwriter Stephen Flaherty, Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules), Christy Altomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Ali Ewoldt (Phantom, Les Miserables), Cassondra James (Once On This Island), Cory Kahaney (Colbert, Letterman, Conan), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet), and Tony Award Winner ( A Chorus Line) Donna McKechnie.

All the performances were special, and Donna McKechnie singing Stephen Sondheim's Pleasant Little Kingdom and Too Many Mornings had to be one of the most emotional segments ever in a Jamie deRoy & friends show.

Maybe there's a reason Jamie deRoy's shows have lasted longer than Sullivan's. Unlike Ed, she's a pro at introducing and interviewing performers, and I don't believe Ed could have sung "Jews Don't Camp".

The evening was a benefit for The Actors Fund, however all of Jamie's friends also benefited by being in this audience.

Barry Kleinbort Directed and Ron Abel was Musical Director with Ritt Henn on Bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff