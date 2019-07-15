Photo Coverage: Clint Holmes Tributes Nat King Cole at Mr. Finn's Cabaret

Jul. 15, 2019  

Mr. Finn's Cabaret at Barrington Stage Company has become one of the country's leading presenters of the art form of cabaret. The road going from Birdland and Feinstein's/54 Below to Pittsfield Ma. now also comes from Las Vegas. Clint Holmes, one of the main attractions on the strip and in nightclubs around the country came to Barrington Stage Company last night and made the Berkshires and Mr. Finn's officially become part of the nightclub circuit.

Clint chose his Nat King Cole Tribute show for the BSC audience in this, the Centennial Year of the vocal legend.

Clint Holmes is more than just a great singer. He is a consummate entertainer, performer, recording artist, and one of the country's finest vocalists. Whether he is singing selections from the Great American Songbook, contemporary classics, or stirring original pieces, every performance is a one-of-a-kind mesmerizing and unforgettable experience and the folks at his sold out engagement in Mr. Finn's Cabaret have now seen one of the most electrifying performers on the planet.

Marilyn Maye (Aug. 4/5), Billy Stritch (Aug 11/12) and Karen Mason (Aug 25/26) will be In Mr. Finn's in August. The road to great Cabaret has now been extended to The Berkshires.

Article by Stephen Sorokoff Photo Credit: Sanford Fisher & Stephen Sorokoff

Christian Tamburr, Music Director & Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

JuliAnne Boyd, Artistic Director BSC & Clint Holmes

Sanford Fisher & Clint Holmes

Marilyn Maye, Mr. Finn's Cabaret

JuliAnne Boyd & Marilyn Maye

Jason Robert Brown, Mr. Finn's Cabaret

Charles Busch, Mr. Finn's Cabaret

Billy Stritch & Jim Caruso, Mr. Finn's Cabaret

Clint Holmes, Gianni Valenti, Birdland, Billy Stritch

JuliAnne Boyd & Norman Boyd, Eda Sorokoff, Michelle Lee Birdland

Mr. Finn, Stephen Sorokoff, Dick Robinson, Legends Radio, Mr. Finn's Cabaret



