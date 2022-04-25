Photo Coverage: Anne Steele Brings THE SONG REMEMBERS WHEN to Green Room 42
Anne Steele debuted her latest show, THE SONG REMEMBERS WHEN, last night, at The Green Room 42, here in New York City. The show is aptly named, as it was a very personal song list and displayed the lady's talents handsomely.
I had never seen Ms. Steele and she has a uniquely fresh persona, wearing her heart on her sleeve and establishing a warm rapport with her audience. Her voice is beautiful and pliable, exhibiting some stunning colors. She is also, clearly, a good songwriter.
She will be touring this show around the country. Go see her.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Susie Mosher, Richard Jay-Alexander, Anne Steele
Richard Jay-Alexander, Kelli Carpenter, Mark Cortale
Stephen Sorokoff, Susie Mosher, Richard Jay-Alexander
Anne Steele & Eda Sorokoff
Green Room 42
Richard Jay-Alexander & Daniel Dunlow
Kelli Carpenter, Anne Steele & friends