Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Coverage: Anne Steele Brings THE SONG REMEMBERS WHEN to Green Room 42

The show is aptly named, as it was a very personal song list and displayed the lady’s talents handsomely. 

Apr. 25, 2022  

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Anne Steele debuted her latest show, THE SONG REMEMBERS WHEN, last night, at The Green Room 42, here in New York City. The show is aptly named, as it was a very personal song list and displayed the lady's talents handsomely.

I had never seen Ms. Steele and she has a uniquely fresh persona, wearing her heart on her sleeve and establishing a warm rapport with her audience. Her voice is beautiful and pliable, exhibiting some stunning colors. She is also, clearly, a good songwriter.

She will be touring this show around the country. Go see her.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff