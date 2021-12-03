Peter & Will Anderson Presents THE ANDERSONS PLAY

Peter and Will Anderson - the identical twins and Juilliard graduates hailed as have announced a return engagement of their concert series at Symphony Space.

The Andersons and their six-piece ensemble will shine the spotlight on the iconic Dorsey Brothers and Christmas classics in a celebration of the Great American Songbook, featuring an engaging video presentation, entertaining narration, and live performance featuring Vince Giordano, Molly Ryan, and Chuck Redd.

These performances will be held at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, located at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street (New York, NY 10025). Box Office: (212) 864-5400 (Tues-Sun 1-6pm) Regular tickets are $35, and $30 for Symphony Space members. Tickets come with reserved seating.

THE ANDERSONS PLAY THE DORSEY BROTHERS: Saturday, November 6th, 5 & 7:30pm - Songs will include "I'm Getting Sentimental Over You," "Marie," "Opus One," and "Song of India," featuring Peter Anderson (tenor & soprano sax, clarinet), Will Anderson (alto sax, clarinet, flute), Vince Giordano (acoustic bass, tuba, bass sax, & vocals), Jeb Patton (piano), Robert Edwards (trombone), Joe Boga (trumpet), and Alex Raderman (drums).

THE ANDERSONS PLAY A JAZZY CHRISTMAS: Saturday, December 18th, 5 & 7:30pm Songs will include "White Christmas," "Oh Christmas Tree," "The Christmas Song," and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," featuring Peter Anderson (tenor & soprano saxophone, clarinet), Will Anderson (alto saxophone, clarinet, flute), Chuck Redd (drums), Molly Ryan (vocals), Dalton Ridenhour (piano), and Neal Miner (acoustic bass).

Washington DC natives Peter & Will Anderson are known for their unique renditions of classic jazz songs and innovative original music. They have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein's 54 Below, live on Garrison Keillor's "Prairie Home Companion," and can be heard on the 2014 Grammy Award-winning soundtrack of HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks.

More information about them can be found at PeterAndWillAnderson.com.