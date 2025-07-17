Peter Filichia's BROADWAY TALES AND TUNES Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Theater Group will present its musical revue, Broadway Tales and Tunes, featuring veteran theater critic Peter Filichia on Mon. Aug. 4 at 7pm at 54 Below, New York’s premier supper club. Filichia will regale the audience with anecdotes, gossip and entertaining tales of his life on the aisle, including his 20 years as the state’s top critic for the NJ Star-Ledger. He will be joined by an array of Broadway artists including Jackie Hoffman, Lee Roy Reams, Meg Bussert, Karen Mason, Penny Fuller, Janine LaManna, Josie DeGuzman and newcomer Aeja Barrows singing classic songs from favorite musicals. Michael Lavine will serve as musical director for the 60-minute show, which will feature shows from the 1950s to the present.



Called the “Ultimate Broadway Insider,” Peter Filichia has seen over 13,000 shows in 47 states and 17 foreign countries, appears on the “Broadway Radio” podcast and has a weekly column for Masterworks Broadway. He is also the author of several books, including Let's Put on a Musical! How to Choose the Right Show for Your School, Community or Professional Theater and Broadway Musicals: The Biggest Hit and the Biggest Flop of the Season, 1959 to 2009. In addition, he served four terms as president and chairman of the nominating committee of the Drama Desk Awards.