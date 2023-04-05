Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Patti LuPone, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, and More Win 2023 MAC Awards

Check out the full list of winners below!

Apr. 05, 2023  
Patti LuPone, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, and More Win 2023 MAC Awards

The 37th MAC Award Winners were announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space. As previously announced, Ken Page and Ricky Ritzel received Lifetime Achievement Awards and Jillian Laurain received the Hanson Award.

MAC's mission is to advance the art and business of live entertainment. A trade association, its activities are designed to heighten public awareness of the field's contributions and vitality, to honor its creativity, to build its current and future audiences, and to speak out as an influential voice on behalf of MAC members and the industry at large.

Members of MAC include cabaret, comedy and jazz artists, directors, musical directors, technical directors, musicians, club owners, booking managers, composers, lyricists, journalists, publicists, artists' managers, agents, and friends and supporters of live entertainment. The organization was created in 1983.

Here are the 2023 MAC Award winners:

FEMALE VOCALIST

Josephine Sanges

MALE VOCALIST
Rian Keating

MAJOR ARTIST

Sidney Myer

NEW YORK DEBUT - FEMALE

Ann Talman

NEW YORK DEBUT - MALE

Danny Bolero

CELEBRITY ARTIST

Jeff Harnar

ICON

Patti LuPone

DUO/GROUP

Those Girls (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy Anne Russell)

MAJOR DUO/GROUP

Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST

Nate Buccieri

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - FEMALE

Tara Martinez

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - MALE

Jon Satrom

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

Matt Scharfglass, bass

RECURRING SERIES

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

EMCEE

Susie Mosher

Special PRODUCTION

Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda - My (Almost) Life on the Wicked Stage

Written by and starring Mary Lahti

DIRECTOR

Lennie Watts

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Tracy Stark

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Jean-Pierre Perreaux

SONG

"You Should Have Been Kind"

Music by Tracy Stark; Lyrics by Bob Levy

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

"The Zoom Song"

Music & lyrics by John Forster

RECORDING (LAMOTT FRIEDMAN AWARD)

Ann Kittredge

reIMAGINE

MAJOR RECORDING

Jeff Harnar

I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words



Photos: GPC Entertainment Presents THE FEMME FATALE Photo
Photos: GPC Entertainment Presents THE FEMME FATALE
Saturday, April 1st GPC Entertainment presented The Femme Fatale: A song and dance cabaret variety show, empowering and celebrating femininity at Chelsea Table + Stage. See photos from the production!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week
Ben Cameron’s long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns next Thursday night, March 2nd,  featuring the cast of Kimberly Akimbo!
North American Premiere of Catherine Cohens COME FOR ME to Open at Joes Pub Photo
North American Premiere of Catherine Cohen's COME FOR ME to Open at Joe's Pub
Joe’s Pub, a program of the Public Theater, will present the North American premiere of critically acclaimed comedian, author, and actor Catherine Cohen’s new show Come For Me.
CASHINO Retains Its Lustre After Ten Years Photo
CASHINO Retains Its Lustre After Ten Years
As The Four Seasons once said: Oh, what a night.

More Hot Stories For You


Patti LuPone, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, and More Win 2023 MAC AwardsPatti LuPone, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, and More Win 2023 MAC Awards
April 5, 2023

The 37th MAC Award Winners were announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space. As previously announced, KEN PAGE and RICKY RITZEL received Lifetime Achievement Awards and JILLIAN LAURAIN received the Hanson Award.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This WeekKIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week
April 4, 2023

Ben Cameron’s long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns next Thursday night, March 2nd,  featuring the cast of Kimberly Akimbo!
North American Premiere of Catherine Cohen's COME FOR ME to Open at Joe's PubNorth American Premiere of Catherine Cohen's COME FOR ME to Open at Joe's Pub
April 4, 2023

Joe’s Pub, a program of the Public Theater, will present the North American premiere of critically acclaimed comedian, author, and actor Catherine Cohen’s new show Come For Me.
CYCLES: THE MUSIC OF MELISSA ROSE HIRSCH Comes to 54 Below in JuneCYCLES: THE MUSIC OF MELISSA ROSE HIRSCH Comes to 54 Below in June
April 4, 2023

Melissa Rose Hirsch (Bradical & The Pink Socks, Charged Thoughts) is no stranger to the 54 Below stage, and is  making her solo debut in CYCLES!
Kristy Cates to Debut New Solo Show CHECK YOUR PLAYBILL at 54 BelowKristy Cates to Debut New Solo Show CHECK YOUR PLAYBILL at 54 Below
April 3, 2023

54 Below, Broadway’s Tony Award winning Supper Club, will host the premiere of Kristy Cates’ new solo show CHECK YOUR PLAYBILL on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm.
share