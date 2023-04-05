Patti LuPone, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, and More Win 2023 MAC Awards

The 37th MAC Award Winners were announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space. As previously announced, Ken Page and Ricky Ritzel received Lifetime Achievement Awards and Jillian Laurain received the Hanson Award.

MAC's mission is to advance the art and business of live entertainment. A trade association, its activities are designed to heighten public awareness of the field's contributions and vitality, to honor its creativity, to build its current and future audiences, and to speak out as an influential voice on behalf of MAC members and the industry at large.

Members of MAC include cabaret, comedy and jazz artists, directors, musical directors, technical directors, musicians, club owners, booking managers, composers, lyricists, journalists, publicists, artists' managers, agents, and friends and supporters of live entertainment. The organization was created in 1983.

Here are the 2023 MAC Award winners:

FEMALE VOCALIST

Josephine Sanges

MALE VOCALIST

Rian Keating

MAJOR ARTIST

Sidney Myer

NEW YORK DEBUT - FEMALE

Ann Talman

NEW YORK DEBUT - MALE

Danny Bolero

CELEBRITY ARTIST

Jeff Harnar

ICON

Patti LuPone

DUO/GROUP

Those Girls (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy Anne Russell)

MAJOR DUO/GROUP

Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST

Nate Buccieri

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - FEMALE

Tara Martinez

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - MALE

Jon Satrom

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST

Matt Scharfglass, bass

RECURRING SERIES

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

EMCEE

Susie Mosher

Special PRODUCTION

Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda - My (Almost) Life on the Wicked Stage

Written by and starring Mary Lahti

DIRECTOR

Lennie Watts

MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Tracy Stark

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Jean-Pierre Perreaux

SONG

"You Should Have Been Kind"

Music by Tracy Stark; Lyrics by Bob Levy

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG

"The Zoom Song"

Music & lyrics by John Forster

RECORDING (LAMOTT FRIEDMAN AWARD)

Ann Kittredge

reIMAGINE

MAJOR RECORDING

Jeff Harnar

I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words