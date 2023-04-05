Patti LuPone, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway, and More Win 2023 MAC Awards
Check out the full list of winners below!
The 37th MAC Award Winners were announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space. As previously announced, Ken Page and Ricky Ritzel received Lifetime Achievement Awards and Jillian Laurain received the Hanson Award.
MAC's mission is to advance the art and business of live entertainment. A trade association, its activities are designed to heighten public awareness of the field's contributions and vitality, to honor its creativity, to build its current and future audiences, and to speak out as an influential voice on behalf of MAC members and the industry at large.
Members of MAC include cabaret, comedy and jazz artists, directors, musical directors, technical directors, musicians, club owners, booking managers, composers, lyricists, journalists, publicists, artists' managers, agents, and friends and supporters of live entertainment. The organization was created in 1983.
Here are the 2023 MAC Award winners:
FEMALE VOCALIST
MALE VOCALIST
Rian Keating
MAJOR ARTIST
NEW YORK DEBUT - FEMALE
NEW YORK DEBUT - MALE
CELEBRITY ARTIST
ICON
DUO/GROUP
Those Girls (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy Anne Russell)
MAJOR DUO/GROUP
Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway
PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - FEMALE
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER - MALE
Jon Satrom
ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST
Matt Scharfglass, bass
RECURRING SERIES
The Lineup with Susie Mosher
EMCEE
Special PRODUCTION
Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda - My (Almost) Life on the Wicked Stage
Written by and starring Mary Lahti
DIRECTOR
MUSICAL DIRECTOR
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
SONG
"You Should Have Been Kind"
Music by Tracy Stark; Lyrics by Bob Levy
COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG
"The Zoom Song"
Music & lyrics by John Forster
RECORDING (LAMOTT FRIEDMAN AWARD)
reIMAGINE
MAJOR RECORDING
I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words