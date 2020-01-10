Pamela Shaw to Showcase Her Solo Show NAUGHTY WITH A BAND at APAP and Essex House

Pamela Shaw will showcase her critically acclaimed tour de force solo musical, Naughty with a Band, as part of the 2020 APAP Festival in New York City on Saturday, January 11 at 3:30 PM and Sunday, January 12 at 3:30 PM and 6:15 PM. All presentations will take place at the NY Hilton Midtown (1335 6th Avenue, 2nd Floor). Shaw will also perform an abbreviated version of Naughty with a Band at an exclusive presentation in the Art Deco Room at Essex House (160 Central Park) on Monday, January 13 from 5 - 6:30 PM. Ross Patterson will serve as Musical Director and Don Falzone will be on bass.

Naughty with a Band traces Pamela Shaw 's adventure from a timid child to a powerhouse woman. In her fully engaging, provocative, and musically electric solo show, Pamela is inspired by Roald Dahl 's character, Matilda, to be as "naughty" as she needs to be in order to remain true to herself. Naughty has received rave reviews from all around the world following performances in Edinburgh, Melbourne, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York City. In a performance that the Melbourne Herald Sun called "wickedly engaging," The Festpraised Shaw's ability to "interpret a song, pulling every heartstring as she reflects on life's events." The New York Daily News raved that Shaw will "sing her way right into your heart," while the New York Post called her "high-voltage performance" a "knock out." As Variety exclaimed, Shaw is "an extraordinary" actress.

Pamela Shaw was born in NYC but spent a great deal of her life in LA where half of her family lived, thus beginning her lifelong taste for total contrasts. As an actress, Shaw has appeared in countless films, including The Kids Are Alright, Indigo Lake, A Few Less Men, Lucky Stiff, Splinterheads, and Emma Blue. Her numerous stage credits include A Fable (Cherry Lane), Scarcity (Rattlestick, Obie Award), Tennessee Williams ' Masks Outrageous and Austere, A Summer Day, and Psycho Therapy. She has performed cabarets and concerts all over the world. Naughty with a Band was originally created for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and went on to play festivals around the world.

Tickets to the Naughty with a Band APAP and Essex House presentations are free. If you are interested in attending, please contact info@naughtywithaband.com or 310.800.0440.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You