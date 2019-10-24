PIANO BAR LIVE! Returns to Brandy's Piano Bar Oct. 28th

ScoBar Entertainment has announced another evening of PIANO BAR LIVE! at Brandy's Piano Bar on the Upper East Side, Monday, October 28 at 7pm. Joining Piano Bar Maestro, Michael McAssey at the keys, will be a veritable Who's Who of Cabaret and Broadway! PIANO BAR LIVE! is an interactive, live-streaming Piano Bar experience. THERE IS NO COVER CHARGE for PIANO BAR LIVE! but there is a two drink minimum.

Guests include Sharon McNight, Nancy Timpanaro, Kristine Zbornik and Adam Rennie.

Nancy Timpanaro is a two-time MAC Award-winner for Outstanding Musical Comedy Performer and a four-time Backstage Bistro Award-winner for Best Female Vocalist and Best Musical Comedy Performer. Her cabaret act received rave reviews from the New York Times, New York Post and New York Daily News(running for three years at Greenwich Village's elegant Eighty-Eights) and she regularly opened for Joan Rivers. Audiences have howled at her escapades as the "Mother of the Bride" in Off-Broadway's Tony N' Tina's Wedding. Nancy has appeared Off-Broadway, in regional theatres and in clubs throughout the United States and Europe. Off-Broadway credits include the hit revue Grand Slam (MAC Award for Best Performance in a Revue) and as a star-performer in the Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention at The Town Hall. She is also the co-writer and star of the Off-Broadway one-woman musical Adorable Me! The Totie Fields Story, based on the life of singer/comic Totie Fields, which was selected as a finalist in the Long Beach Civic Light Opera's New Work's Festival, in Long Beach, CA. Soon after, Adorable Me! made its successful New York Off-Broadway debut at the American Jewish Theatre, winning a BackstageBistro Award for Outstanding Achievement/Best Original Musical for the show. She then toured with the show, playing long-runs at The Comedy Stop at Tropicana, Atlantic City, Bailey Concert Hall, Northridge Performing Arts Center and the Seven Angels Theatre, to name a few. Nancy partnered, produced and performed locally in Saratoga Springs, New York, with Wild Women Productions in two "wildly successful" original shows: Wild Women Swing and the Wild Women Holiday Spectacle!, both at the Saratoga Arts Council Theatre & the Spa Little Theatre. Nancy & her husband, Dr. Wayne Hogan, continue to present live cabaret entertainment in the Capital District Region.

Sharon McNight began her cabaret career in the gay bars of San Francisco in the late seventies. Her repertoire was an eclectic bag of tricks and impressions and a shoot-from-the-hip style that made the audiences laugh and cry. She made her Broadway debut in 1989 in Starmites, creating the role of Diva, receiving a Tony Award nomination as "Best Leading Actress in a Musical" for her performance, the coveted Theatre World Award for "Outstanding Broadway Debut" and a Hirschfeld of her character. Her numerous awards include four Cabaret Gold Awards, a MAC Award and a NYC Critics Nightlife Award. She was honored for excellence with a Backstage Bistro Award in March of 2016. In 2018, the Manhattan Association of Cabarets presented her with their Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2019, the Provincetown Cabaret Festival presented her with a second Lifetime Achievement Award, which accounts for her multiple personalities which she will show off in an upcoming engagement at Feinstein's at Vitello's on Thursday, November 21, in Los Angeles. "Piano bars were just part of working in New York for Erv Raible. There was one in front of every cabaret he owned. You had to walk through it to get to work," said McNight.

Kristine Zbornik worked in Piano Bars on and off for about 11 years (1988-89-early 2000's). After that, she would attempt to return periodically for financial reasons and because she missed what it once was. But with the onset of cell phones, everything changed and it became a drag to work in live piano bar with people texting and videoing you sing, drink orders on computers, not a good fit for me. But who knows, I'm not dead, yet.

Adam Rennie is originally from Australia and is a graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. Adam has recently returned to America after playing Hedwig in the New Zealand premiere of Hedwig & the Angry Inch. Australian credits include Melba (Hayes Theatre), Love Never Dies (Really Useful Co), Prodigal (Bryant & Frank), The Producers, Crazy for You (The Production Company) Jekyll & Hyde (TML), Dr Frank N Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Gordon Frost Organisation) and Will Bloom in Big Fish (RPG). American credits include Nick Hurley in Flashdance (NETworks), Once We Lived Here (Urban Stages), Priscilla, Queen of the Desert(Ogunquit Playhouse), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels(Hilton Head) an

