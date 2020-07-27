PIANO BAR LIVE! Continues With Jennifer Pace, Warren Schein, Aaron Lee Battle and More

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, July 28th at 7:15 pm ET with host Scott Barbarino and Ivan Danylets and Lydia Sabosto sharing piano duties. PBL! is continuing the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. This special kind of sharing is the reason PBL! won the 2020 MAC Award for Show of the Year-so, come on in and join the fun!

This week's line-up feature a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway. Tuesday's guests will be Arjana Andris, Ivan Danylets, Aaron Lee Battle, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Jennifer Pace, Lydia Sabosto, Warren Schein, Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join us this TUESDAY, July 28th at 7:15 pm at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLiveor on streaming service, BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

The acoustic duo Arjana and Ivan consists of singer Arjana Andris and pianist Ivan Danylets is known for its unique takes and creative arrangements of tunes falling somewhere between cabaret and jazz. Andris is a musical theater and jazz singer and violinist, while Danylets is a pianist from Ukraine with years in pop and rock bands. The two met on a rock band on cruise ship and have been collaborating and evolving their sound ever since. Since forming the duo in 2017, they've grown to include special collaborations, radio appearances, jazz clubs and international gigs in Bangkok, Melbourne, Kyoto, Osaka and more. Their recent Caribbean Manhattan CD was released in February 2020. For their weekly live-stream house concerts every Thursday at 6 pm EST, go to Facebook.com/arjanaandivan and Youtube channel, https://www.youtube.com

Aaron Lee Battle, a recipient of the Backstage Bistro Award, has performed at the Apollo Theater and was the resident guest artist at Gunay Supper Club in Istanbul Turkey. He has performed in cabaret since 1986, and has appeared at the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret Convention at New York's Town Hall and in San Francisco, and in several cabaret rooms in New York City. Battle has worked with talents such as Barbara Carroll, Jay Leonhart and Tony Monte and was also featured at the legendary 5 Oaks.

Former track athlete Gabrielle Elisabeth found her love for singing and acting at the young age of 2. Home-schooled by her mother, Elisabeth joined the Chicago Children's Choir where she had the opportunity to work with conductor Josephine Lee very closely. She continued to perform through high school while balancing her schedule as a full time athlete and student. Elisabeth won a full academic scholarship to the University of West Georgia, where she graduated with a BA in English and Theatre, with a concentration in acting and African Studies. She appeared there in several productions, including as Ti Moune in Once on this Island and as The Emcee in Cabaret, for which she received an Irene Ryan Award nomination.

Raised in a family of preachers, teachers and Southern Gospel folk singers, Clay Johnson has performed as a crooner for the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra for almost 20 years, appearing nationally and in venues around the world. He is also co-founder of Equinox Entertainment, based in Savannah, Georgia, where he currently resides with his wife and children.

Singer-actor Jennifer Pace comes from a family of professional musicians. She has performed in theaters and clubs throughout the USA and abroad, and has been a performer in the cabaret/piano bar scene in New York City for many years, appearing in venues such as Marie's Crisis, 88's, Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's Piano Bar and Windows on the World. Theatrically, Pace has played Pattie in Smokey Joe's Cafe, Vicki in The Full Monty and most recently as Bette Midler in an original musical at the Midtown Manhattan Theatre Festival in NYC, where she received an award for outstanding actress in a musical. In cabaret, Pace has created shows that include Rosemary Clooney-Tenderly, An Evening of Cole Porter and On Holiday: The Music of Billie Holiday. She has also been a featured in Mexico at the Hard Rock Resort, as part of Atlantis Events. A graduate of NYU's Experimental Theatre Wing, Pace has recorded two albums of standards with her father, Gary Pace.

Lydia Sabosto started playing piano when she was 4 years old. She was classically trained and by the time she was nine, was playing "Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata." At age 12, Sabosto began performing professionally, continuing her education at Berklee School of Music and the Cornish Institute for Allied Arts, studying jazz. Her career in New York began at 21, playing in restaurants and cabarets as well as taking on assignments as an accompanist and musical director. She has performed on the "Joe Franklin Show" and has been the performer with audience members, such as Tom and Connie Selleck, Wanda Sykes, Perez Hilton, Marni Nixon and other notable celebrities. Her CD, A Suitcase of Memoriescontinues to enjoy airplay, and her concert show of the same name has played at many venues over the last several years. www.lydiamakesmusic.com.

Warren Schein has been entertaining audiences on stages throughout the tri-state area and in L.A. for more than two decades. He has played leading roles in many stock and Off-Broadway productions and has been touring the cabaret and condo circuit both in the tri-state area and Florida. His one-man show, Remembering Mel: A Musical Tribute To Mel Tormé was presented to sold-out houses at cabarets including Metropolitan Room, The Iguana and the Laurie Beechman Theatre. His new show, Spend An Evening with Mr. Saturday Night, is a medley of timeless music and comedy, which brings together a selection of the best of pop and Broadway, with modern arrangements and classic jokes from the "Golden Age" of comedy, which audiences, young and old, can appreciate.

