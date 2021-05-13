PIANO BAR LIVE! Celebrates The Chicago Scene This Tuesday, May 18

Piano Bar Live! streams this Tuesday, May 18 at 7:15 pm ET, celebrating Chicago piano bar and cabaret, co-hosted by Scott Barbarino and Russ Goeltenbodt.

Special guests include Barb Bailey, Carla Gordon, Scott Gryder, Lynne Jordan, Michael McAssey, Sami Scot and Nick Sula.

PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music.

Tune in this Tuesday, May 18th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive.