Olivia Hardy, Emma Diner, and Genesis Adelia Collado Will Debut Selections From New Musical MEASURE UP in Concert

With music/lyrics by Emmy Award-winning composer Sean P. Pallatroni and book by Ellis Gage, the new musical Measure Up follows a medieval princess whose perfectionistic life's trajectory is threatened when she realizes she cannot fit into the sacred dress that her kingdom, per their superstitious tradition, demands she wear in order to inherit the crown, and subsequently, her pursuit of magic as a means to alter her body to fit into the dress and fulfill her prescribed destiny. The piece aims to examine the real-world themes of unhealthy behavior in service of society's standards (non-explicitly, the theme of restrictive eating disorders) & the journey to self love through a comedic, fantastical adventure story and whacky-but-catchy Jazz-oriented score.

On May 8th, 2025, Pallatroni and Gage will present a concert set in collaboration with Breaking Sound NYC publicly premiering seven never-before-heard songs from Measure Up at the Pink Frog Cafe in Brooklyn at 9:30pm. Performers will include Olivia Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo), Emma Diner (Appalachian Hanukkah), and Genesis Adelia Collado (Notes From Now). The evening will be hosted by Gage and music directed by Pallatroni with Isaac Gardiner on drums and Greg Albert on bass.

Tickets can be purchased with a $10 food/drink minimum for $20 at the door or $15 online.

