OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE Podcast Debuts With Tony-Winner Bob Martin And Actor Mark McKinney

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the new podcast, "Outrageous Fortune," inspired by the beloved Canadian show "Slings and Arrows." Hosted by Jessica Moss and Ebony Vines, the podcast makes its series debut today on the network with Tony Award winner Bob Martin and series creator, writer and actor Mark McKinney.

"Outrageous Fortune" looks at the creation and legacy of the beloved Canadian show "Slings and Arrows," investigating how it was made and the characters and themes that make it still resonate today. Ghosts, vengeance, and sweeping romance; ambitious characters on obsessive paths, resentments that lead to swordfights; terrifying storms, brutal leaders, and death: elements of Shakespearean tragedy? Or where, over three seasons, a collection of theatre artists at the fictional New Burbage Theatre Festival wrestle with Shakespeare and Shakespearean themes.

The season kicks off with Bob Martin, one of the writers, who also makes a memorable appearance as an actor in the show to deliver one of Shakespeare's most famous speeches. The episode discusses writing, mentorship, and how the making of Slings and Arrows dovetailed with one of his other works, the Tony Award-winning The Drowsy Chaperone.

Upcoming episodes this season will feature the show's stars, including Martha Burns, Susan Coyne, Niv Fichman, Paul Gross, Lisa Lambert, and Greg Morrison,

Jessica Moss writes, performs, and produces. Some of her plays include Funnie (2022 winner of the Leah Ryan's FEWW Prize, O'Neill finalist), A Girl Lives Alone (SafeWord New Play Contest winner), Cam Baby (Toronto Fringe New Play Winner, Weissberger finalist), Polly Polly (Ed Mirvish Award for Entrepreneurship), Next to Him, We'll Make it Together, and more. As an actor, she has appeared at Young People's Theatre, Tarragon, Sudbury Theatre Centre, Luminato, SummerWorks, and more. Training: Juilliard.

Ebony Vines is a writer, director, producer and the co-host of BPN podcasts Theatre Geeks Anonymous and Outrageous Fortune. Ebony's love of theatre was passed down from her late Mother who loved to watch musical movies with her daughter while grading her students' homework. Ebony and Jessica Moss met in the Commercial Theater Institute in 2020 and bonded over writing and self-producing their work. After Ebony's first viewing of the television show Slings and Arrows on AcornTV they created Outrageous Fortune: The "Kind of Official" Slings & Arrows podcast. Ebony is a founding member of the Think Tank for Theatrical Innovation which is a "collaborative community of theater professionals who provide innovative strategies to promote inclusion, equity, diversity, and access in the creation and business of theater. She is also on the Board of Directors for Colt Coeur Theater Company and is currently working on producing, directing and writing projects for the stage and screen.

To listen to "Outrageous Fortune," visit BPN.FM/OF or wherever you get your podcasts.



