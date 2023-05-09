OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE Podcast Debuts With Tony-Winner Bob Martin And Actor Mark McKinney

Upcoming episodes this season will feature Martha Burns, Susan Coyne, Niv Fichman, Paul Gross, Lisa Lambert, and Greg Morrison, 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 2 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE Photo 3 Oscar Williams' WORKING TITLE Works For Him
Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some G Photo 4 Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Podcasts
Click Here for More on Podcasts

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the new podcast, "Outrageous Fortune," inspired by the beloved Canadian show "Slings and Arrows." Hosted by Jessica Moss and Ebony Vines, the podcast makes its series debut today on the network with Tony Award winner Bob Martin and series creator, writer and actor Mark McKinney.

"Outrageous Fortune" looks at the creation and legacy of the beloved Canadian show "Slings and Arrows," investigating how it was made and the characters and themes that make it still resonate today. Ghosts, vengeance, and sweeping romance; ambitious characters on obsessive paths, resentments that lead to swordfights; terrifying storms, brutal leaders, and death: elements of Shakespearean tragedy? Or where, over three seasons, a collection of theatre artists at the fictional New Burbage Theatre Festival wrestle with Shakespeare and Shakespearean themes.

The season kicks off with Bob Martin, one of the writers, who also makes a memorable appearance as an actor in the show to deliver one of Shakespeare's most famous speeches. The episode discusses writing, mentorship, and how the making of Slings and Arrows dovetailed with one of his other works, the Tony Award-winning The Drowsy Chaperone.

Upcoming episodes this season will feature the show's stars, including Martha Burns, Susan Coyne, Niv Fichman, Paul Gross, Lisa Lambert, and Greg Morrison,

Jessica Moss writes, performs, and produces. Some of her plays include Funnie (2022 winner of the Leah Ryan's FEWW Prize, O'Neill finalist), A Girl Lives Alone (SafeWord New Play Contest winner), Cam Baby (Toronto Fringe New Play Winner, Weissberger finalist), Polly Polly (Ed Mirvish Award for Entrepreneurship), Next to Him, We'll Make it Together, and more. As an actor, she has appeared at Young People's Theatre, Tarragon, Sudbury Theatre Centre, Luminato, SummerWorks, and more. Training: Juilliard.

Ebony Vines is a writer, director, producer and the co-host of BPN podcasts Theatre Geeks Anonymous and Outrageous Fortune. Ebony's love of theatre was passed down from her late Mother who loved to watch musical movies with her daughter while grading her students' homework. Ebony and Jessica Moss met in the Commercial Theater Institute in 2020 and bonded over writing and self-producing their work. After Ebony's first viewing of the television show Slings and Arrows on AcornTV they created Outrageous Fortune: The "Kind of Official" Slings & Arrows podcast. Ebony is a founding member of the Think Tank for Theatrical Innovation which is a "collaborative community of theater professionals who provide innovative strategies to promote inclusion, equity, diversity, and access in the creation and business of theater. She is also on the Board of Directors for Colt Coeur Theater Company and is currently working on producing, directing and writing projects for the stage and screen.

To listen to "Outrageous Fortune," visit BPN.FM/OF or wherever you get your podcasts.






RELATED STORIES

LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and REVOLUTION RENTs Andy Señor Jr. Photo
LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and REVOLUTION RENT's Andy Señor Jr.

Today's episode features Andy Señor Jr., who just made his film directorial debut with the HBO Original Documentary Revolution Rent, Executive produced by Neil Patrick Harris. He was the Associate Director of Gloria and Emilio Estefan's musical On Your Feet! on Broadway, Netherlands, and UK West End Productions as well as Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn. He served as Associate Director on the new musical FLY at Dallas Theatre Center w Jeffrey Seller.

LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Britton Smith Photo
LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Britton Smith

Today's episode features the Co-founder and President of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), Britton Smith is. In addition to his work as an advocate and facilitator and adjunct professor at Columbia Law School, Britton is a Broadway actor recently featured in Be More Chill, Shuffle Along and After Midnight.

Kristen Bell Co-Hosts New Podcast SHATTERED GLASS Photo
Kristen Bell Co-Hosts New Podcast SHATTERED GLASS

Actress, Producer, and Philanthropist Kristen Bell and Armchair Expert host/producer Monica Padman released the first episode of their new podcast “Shattered Glass” today under Dax Shepard's podcast network, Armchair Umbrella.

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Sammi Cannold Photo
Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Sammi Cannold

Today's episode of Little Known Facts features one of Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment, director Sammi Cannold. Her recent projects include NY City Center's Evita, Ragtime on Ellis Island, Violet on a moving bus and more.


More Hot Stories For You

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Flashback to Y2K: A 90s/00s CabaretChelsea Table + Stage Presents Flashback to Y2K: A 90s/00s Cabaret
Jessica Fishenfeld Brings SUNNY SIDE UP to Birdland TheaterJessica Fishenfeld Brings SUNNY SIDE UP to Birdland Theater
Gil Gutiérrez Trio Comes to Birdland This MonthGil Gutiérrez Trio Comes to Birdland This Month
Bruce Clough Returns With FROM OUT OF THE BLUES at Don't Tell Mama This MonthBruce Clough Returns With FROM OUT OF THE BLUES at Don't Tell Mama This Month

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU