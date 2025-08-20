OIL & WHISKEY to Launch NYC Tour At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York's Favorite Country Western Musical Oil & Whiskey, written and directed by Dax Wiley with music by Kit Nolan, will launch their NYC tour at The Green Room 42 inside the Yotel New York Times Square with special pop-up performances on Friday, September 5th and Saturday, September 6th at 7pm, with additional NYC performance dates in October and November, to be announced soon. The show will also release new music on all streaming platforms beginning September 5th.

In Oil & Whiskey, two ex-lovers decide to meet up for one drink. They don't expect to relive their entire relationship over a couple rounds of whiskey. Do you have an ex-lover that won't leave you alone? Bring your old flame or your new fling to Oil & Whiskey, the country western musical dramedy that will have you asking: Should I get back together with my ex?

Oil & Whiskey originally debuted at the 2025 NYC Fringe Festival where it won the "Sold Out Award." This new iteration of the show features a longer format, more music, a larger cast, and a live band. The original show focused on the love and disagreements of an ex couple, while the new, extended version explores the concept of how it is important to love and respect our neighbors, even if we don't see eye to eye. Music out on all streaming services starting September 5th! (Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube).

"Dax Wiley and Kit Nolan have a real charmer on their hands in Oil & Whiskey, an intimate two-hander that uses an original country score to tell the story of Her and Him as they meet for a drink three years after they break up." Tony Marinelli, Hi Drama

The cast features Isabel Stewart, Jater Webb (A Complete Unknown), Tanner McIntyre, and Levi Penley.

Kit Nolan (Music) is a talented writer and musician based in Nashville, TN. He has toured the world playing for millions, has played as a session musician for #1 worldwide hits, and is happiest composing and producing in a cozy home studio. Kit has recorded music with One Direction and has toured with Lindsey Stirling.