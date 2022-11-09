OFF THE CHARTS With Martha Bartz Holiday Special Announced At Don't Tell Mama
Martha Bartz has performed as guest artist at many prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall.
Martha Bartz makes her return to New York City at Don't Tell Mama with "Off the Charts with Martha Bartz", a celebration of her love of the Great American Songbook.
She'll take you on a musical romp through Broadway standards plus a few surprises along the way. The experience will feature the talents of Dr. Mory Ortman as her music director and the multi-award winning Jeff Harnar as her director. She will be leaving her mark on The Big Apple once again.
Martha Bartz returns with her band to the big apple with her show "off the charts with Martha Bartz" on December 21st at Don't Tell Mama. After a sellout debut at The Green Room 42 in September she has sprinkled the show with holiday magic and is on the stage again. Since her last appearance she has launched a very successful cabaret series at Middle C Jazz, North Carolina in her home town of Charlotte.
Martha Bartz has performed as guest artist at many prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall where she recently returned. She is an accomplished and versatile vocalist performing regularly as a classical concert soloist, recitalist, opera principal, and contemporary cabaret performer, classical concert soloist, recitalist, professional choral artist, and opera principal.
Martha says "I am so excited about this show; it's going to be holiday jolly!"
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 9, 2022
Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton has just announced his upcoming December 2022 concerts featuring legendary Israeli composer Nurit Hirsh who has recently celebrated her 80th birthday.
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 With MOULIN ROUGE!, FUNNY GIRL, and More
November 9, 2022
At This Performance… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring standbys, understudies, and alternates From Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Almost Famous; Hadestown; Funny Girl; Aladdin; and Paradise Square.
Robert Bannon & Alyssa Wray to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY at the Triad Theatre
November 8, 2022
Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will continue its one-year celebration on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Triad Theatre at 8:00 pm. Joining the continuing anniversary show as special guests are musical theater singing sensation Robert Bannon and American Idol Season 19 Top 10 finalist Alyssa Wray.
Jeannette Bayardelle, Aisha Jackson, Samantha Pauly Set For BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH Holiday Concert
November 8, 2022
On December 5, the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will present A Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular, its first holiday show for the series.
Carole J. Bufford to Present NYC Debut of VINTAGE POP! at Birdland Theater in December
November 7, 2022
BIRDLAND THEATER will present acclaimed vocalist Carole J. Bufford in the New York debut of her concert “Vintage Pop!” for a special six-show run from Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11, with performances each night at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.