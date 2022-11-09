OFF THE CHARTS With Martha Bartz Holiday Special Announced At Don't Tell Mama

Martha Bartz makes her return to New York City at Don't Tell Mama with "Off the Charts with Martha Bartz", a celebration of her love of the Great American Songbook.

She'll take you on a musical romp through Broadway standards plus a few surprises along the way. The experience will feature the talents of Dr. Mory Ortman as her music director and the multi-award winning Jeff Harnar as her director. She will be leaving her mark on The Big Apple once again.

Martha Bartz returns with her band to the big apple with her show "off the charts with Martha Bartz" on December 21st at Don't Tell Mama. After a sellout debut at The Green Room 42 in September she has sprinkled the show with holiday magic and is on the stage again. Since her last appearance she has launched a very successful cabaret series at Middle C Jazz, North Carolina in her home town of Charlotte.

Martha Bartz has performed as guest artist at many prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall where she recently returned. She is an accomplished and versatile vocalist performing regularly as a classical concert soloist, recitalist, opera principal, and contemporary cabaret performer, classical concert soloist, recitalist, professional choral artist, and opera principal.

Martha says "I am so excited about this show; it's going to be holiday jolly!"