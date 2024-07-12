Noah Marlowe to Make His Solo Debut At 54 Below This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the solo cabaret debut of Noah Marlowe on July 29th, 2024, at 9:30pm.

Noah Marlowe, star of Broadway's The Book of Mormon, also known for Disney's Mary Poppins and Elf, will make his 54 Below solo debut. Recounting special moments from his exciting career, Noah promises to take the audience on a tour of the songs and shows that have shaped his artistic journey from a child actor to Broadway leaning man. Featuring music from his favorite Jewish writers, original songs, as well as Broadway hits, Noah promises a deeply personal evening of fun, excitement, and lots of riffing!

The evening will feature special guests Sierra Fermin (Six) and Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon). It will be music directed by Adam Dorfman, directed by Nate Patten and is produced by Jen Sandler.

Noah Marlowe plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, July 29th, 2024, at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees) and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

