Nik Walker Will Debut Music From His Musical WHISKEYLAND at Joe's Pub This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway vet Nik Walker will make his Joe's Pub debut this summer, headlining a concert featuring selected songs from his “twisted” new musical Whiskeyland.

The concert will take place on Monday, August 18th, 2025, at 7p, EST.

How the show is billed: An Irish-ghost story-horror-rock-musical, Whiskeyland captures 24 hours in the life of a Boston conman, who will do whatever it takes to save the home he loves. Rowdy “Massholes”, booze, and the Angel of Death herself, figure in this anarchic parable on the relentlessness of change, and the things we refuse to lose, in spite of it. This special concert presentation will delight audience's ear drums with an evening of terrifying tales, and a simmering smorgasboard of soul, blues, folk and punk music.

Walker is the composer, lyricist and book writer behind the musical, along with co-composer Liam Nelligan, and special guest composers Alex Smolowe and Terri Deletetsky of the Boston rock band The Spots. Rounding out the creative team are music director Lily Ling (Hell's Kitchen, Hamilton), orchestrator/arranger Alex Gemignani (Hamilton, Assassins), Emmy-winning choreographer Karla Puno Garcia (Days of Wine and Roses, The Connector), associate choreographer Voltaire Wade-Green (Hamilton) and director Deanna Weiner (Hamilton, Leopoldstadt). The full performer roster will be announced at a later date.

Nik Walker was most recently seen on Broadway as Sir Galahad in the revival of Spamalot at the St. James Theater, and is currently developing an animated series, Cleaners, with Warner Bros. Animation. He has been working on Whiskeylandon and off over the past 8 years; it is the first chapter in what the actor/writer calls his "Bloody Boston Trilogy".

Comments