Nicole Henry Celebrates Whitney Houston With I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY! at Feinstein's/54 Below

Award-winning recording artist and actress Nicole Henry returns to Feinstein's / 54 Below in the Fall with "I Wanna Dance With Somebody!" - a brand-new concert-event celebrating the songs of Whitney Houston. Written and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director Will Nunziata (Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, Tony Award winner Lillias White), this is a show that will celebrate the messages of courage, truth, and love - all qualities Whitney shared in her music and life.

Heralded by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Japan Times, El Pais, Essence and more, Nicole puts her stamp on some of Whitney's greatest hits, including "The Greatest Love of All," "I Have Nothing," "I Look To You," "I Will Always Love You," "I'm Your Baby Tonight," and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" (to name a few).

Called "a pop-soul superwoman" by the New York Times, her soulful voice and heartfelt charisma have earned her a Soul Train Award for "Best Traditional Jazz Performance," and three Top-10 U.S. Billboard and HMV Japan jazz albums. Jazz Times says, "(Henry) can sell a power ballad as well as Whitney, Diana and Patti."

Since her debut in 2004, Nicole Henry has established herself as one of the music world's most acclaimed vocalists. Jordan Levin of the Miami Herald mirrors that thought - "...the voice that pours out of her is even more impressive...the vocal love child of Whitney Houston and Sarah Vaughan." As Ms. Henry says, "I focus on a desire we all share - the desire to be loved." And her music does just that. Billboard's Philip Van Vleck agrees: "Henry aims right for the emotional center...".

She has captivated audiences in over 20 countries, headlining at venues in cities including New York, Tokyo, Madrid, Moscow, Paris, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, and Miami. Ms. Henry has also performed in more than 30 music festivals worldwide and in some of the world's most famous venues including Blue Note; Jazz at Lincoln Center; Blues Alley; Arsht Center; Feinstein's; Green Mill; Jazz St. Louis; Madrid Jazz Festival; the Regattabar; and Catalina Jazz.

The concert will take place on Wednesday September 18 @ 9:30PM and Wednesday October 16 @ 9:30PM at Feinstein's / 54 Below, which is located at 254 West 54th Street in New York City. Tickets run $35-$45 and $75 for premium. To purchase, you can go to 54below.com or by calling 646-476-3551.





