Nick Fradiani, Abby Mueller, & More Set For TAYLOR SWIFT BY THE BOOK: IN CONCERT At Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present Taylor Swift BY THE BOOK: IN CONCERT on December 9, 2024, celebrating the release of Taylor Swift By The Book: The Literature Behind The Lyrics, From Fairy Tales to Tortured Poets by Rachel Feder and Tiffany Tatreau with the music that inspired them.

A stellar cast of musical theatre favorites will perform Swift's hits, deep cuts, and special literary mashups. The evening will feature performances from Abby Mueller (SIX, Beautiful), Nick Fradiani (A Beautiful Noise, American Idol), Zoe Jensen (Hamilton, SIX), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Frozen, A Beautiful Noise), Lauren Celentano (Death Becomes Her, Moulin Rouge), Cherry Torres (Hamilton), Jed Feder (Aladdin), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor), Scott Redmond (Oklahoma, Ride the Cyclone), Connor Russell (Book of Mormon, Ride the Cyclone), Julia Wheeler Lennon (Great Comet at Writers Theatre), Alyssa Marvin (Appropriate, Trevor), and Tiffany Tatreau (A Beautiful Noise, Ride the Cyclone). The authors will host and Matt Deitchman will music direct.

Taylor Swift By The Book: In Concert plays at The Green Room 42 on December 9, 2024. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com. Livestream tickets will also be available.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Swifties are famous for their intense study of Taylor Swift's songs. From hidden meanings to Easter eggs, fans are eager to share, trade, and collect theories about her lyrics and what inspired them. English professor Rachel Feder, author of The Darcy Myth: Jane Austen, Literary Heartthrobs, and the Monsters They Taught Us to Love-called "wildly entertaining" by the Washington Post-has teamed up with musical theater performer Tiffany Tatreau to write Taylor Swift by the Book: The Literature Behind the Lyrics, from Fairy Tales to Tortured Poets.

Together, Rachel and Tiffany unpack the literature that inspired Swift's song lyrics across her entire catalog, from her debut album to The Tortured Poets Department. Swift fans will get a peek into the authors, books, plays, and poems that influenced the lyrics to their favorite songs, learning:

• What "New Romantics" has to do with the old Romantics

• About the Gothic monsters haunting Midnights

• How to spot Taylor's many Great Gatsby references

• What Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson have in common

• And much more!

The perfect gift for Swifties and literature geeks alike, Taylor Swift by the Book captures the enthusiasm of Swift's fandom and combines it with a beautifully illustrated, fun, and accessible guide to the literary works that have inspired this global superstar.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Rachel Feder holds a PhD in English from the University of Michigan and is an associate professor of English and literary arts at the University of Denver. She is the author of The Darcy Myth: Jane Austen, Literary Heartthrobs, and the Monsters They Taught Us to Love (Quirk, 2023), Harvester of Hearts: Motherhood Under the Sign of Frankenstein, and Birth Chart, a poetry collection. With McCormick Templeman, she is the coauthor of AstroLit: A Bibliophile's Guide to the Stars. Rachel also edited the Norton Library edition of Dracula.

Tiffany Tatreau is an actor, singer, and teaching artist born and raised in Southern California. She has starred in various musicals across the country and is best known for her portrayal of Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg in the musical and original cast album Ride the Cyclone. She has a BFA in musical theater from Roosevelt University and resides in New York City. She plays Jaye Posner in the national tour of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for "Best Cabaret Show 2023" (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

Comments