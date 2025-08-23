New Show JOY & LOVE Comes to Sid Gold's Request Room for Three Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriters Anya Turner and Robert Grusecki are bringing a new show, Joy & Love, to Sid Gold's Request Room in Chelsea for three performances: Tuesdays September 16th, October 14th, and November 11th. This evening of songs and stories is inspired by the artistry of trailblazers like painter Mary Cassatt, Emily Dickinson, early 20th Century blues singer Gladys Bentley, Virginia Woolf and other compelling artists, including the songwriting duo themselves. All shows are at 7:30pm at Sid Gold's, 165 W 26th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues. *Reservation info is below. See more information about the show here: https://sidgolds.com/event/anya-robert-joy-love/

Turner and Grusecki, ASCAP Foundation and Bistro Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricists and performers, will perform songs from their two most recent albums, Mid-Century Modern and Secret Lovers, along with some other favorites, spanning 30 years of their songwriting and personal partnership. Joining them on onstage for Joy & Love will be bassist, Tod Hedrick. Find out more at https://www.anyarobertmusic.com/

The pair has written two full-length musicals: GREETINGS FROM YORKVILLE, presented at the SoHo Playhouse and directed by Thommie Walsh & Baayork Lee and AFTER ALL (a musical much ado) presented at The York Theatre Company. They have created ten studio recordings of their songs and published nine songbooks. In 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, the team published a compendium of their lyrics, essays, photos and monologues in a 301-page colorful coffee-table book, WORDS MATTER. Their #SongsOfComfort Project included fifteen pandemic YouTube videos together with a new songbook. Their latest single CASTLE (for my friends) was released on January 15th 2025.

Anya Turner and Robert Grusecki have performed at Lincoln Center, Off-Broadway and in nightclubs and cabarets in New York City and across the U.S. Recent live shows include LOOK UP (their highly acclaimed 4-character revue) and the award-winning shows HELLO WEST 46th STREET and IN THIS RAGGEDY TIME. Their songs have been performed world-wide by such notable artists as Donna McKechnie, Karen Akers, and Steve Ross and by outstanding choral ensembles including the Broadway Community Chorus (NAAP) and the GenOUT Teen Chorus of Washington, DC.

Joy & Love plays 3 dates: Tuesdays September 16th, October 14th, and November 11th. Showtime is 7:30pm. Doors open at 7pm. Make your Reservations at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joy-love, and pay a $15 CASH COVER CHARGE at door. There is a 2-drink minimum (cash or credit card accepted). Sid Gold's Request Room has a very limited menu of snacks, and a full bar.