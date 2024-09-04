New Musical MORAM MORTEM Comes To 54 Below In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present the new musical Moram Mortem on Thursday, October 3 at 9:30pm.

This story follows Sarah, a young woman whose life changes forever when she falls head over heels for Leo Smith. Their whirlwind romance quickly leads to marriage, but their happiness is short-lived as Leo falls gravely ill.Desperate to save her beloved, Sarah sets off on a perilous quest at the behest of Leo's parents, Iris and Theodore. Her mission: to find Damien, a mysterious healer rumored to reside at the edge of town. Along the way, Sarah encounters eccentric guides, each with their own quirks and wisdom, who lead her to where Damien resides. Upon reaching her destination, Sarah discovers a shocking truth—Damien is not a healer but the devil himself. Faced with an impossible choice, she must decide whether to sacrifice her own soul to save Leo or to preserve her own life. Moram Mortem explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

Lyrics and score by Jessica Daley, working with her longtime musical partner Victoria Roba on the soundtrack. Roba also created the instruments, arranged the vocals, and piano, and will produce the original soundtrack.

In preparation for the 54 Below performance, Roba collaborated with pianist James Cartin to arrange each musical number for grand piano. With Cartin's expertise, they adapted the orchestral parts to piano while maintaining the rhythmic drive and melodic elements featured in the soundtrack. They also applied a jazz feel to Moram Mortem's original style in order to compliment the elegance of the 54

Starring Atticus Fiorito as Damien, Jes Holliday (Alien8 at Bucks County Playhouse) as Sarah, Ryan “RJ” Jaramillo as Leo, Jessica Daley (Alien8 at Bucks County Playhouse) as Lilia, Elli Vallow (Alien8 at Bucks County Playhouse) as Edythe, Adele Sadowski as Gwenevere, Samantha Santiago as Salacia, Amanda Sinclair as Prue, Blue Colacchio (Coronation premiere), and Will Barnes as Theodore/Grant.

Moram Mortem plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, October 3 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments