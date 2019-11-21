New Musical COWBOY BOB Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

New musical Cowboy Bob will come to Feinstein's/54 Below on December 9, 2019.

The musical is created by Molly Beach Murphy, Jeanna Phillips + Annie Tipps, with music & lyrics by Jeanna Phillips, book & additional lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy, and additional Music + orchestrations by Alex Thrailkill. It is directed by Annie Tippe

Peggy Jo was a good Daughter, a good Neighbor and a great Bank robber. Rena is a good girl too, a down-and-out Chili's waitress in Dallas. When their paths cross in a score that's part Riot grrrl, part Texas Two Step, their worlds come undone and their fight for freedom from 'The Man' truly begins.

Cast:

Grace McLean as Peggy Jo Tallas (Natasha, Pierre & Great Comet of 1812; Alice by Heart; In the Green)

Ashley Pérez Flanagan as Rena (Natasha, Pierre & Great Comet of 1812; Freestyle Love Supreme; In the Green)

Barbara Walsh (First Daughter's Suite; Company; Falsettos)

Matt Saldivar (Junk; Bernhart/Hamlet)

Renée Albulario (Here Lies Love)

Claire Rothrock (Clown Bar)

Alex Grubbs (The Lobbyists)

Eric Lockley (First Reformed)

Nathaniel Tenenbaum

Stage Manager: Lizzy Emanuel

Music Direction by Alex Thrailkill

Band: Alex Thrailkill, Debbie Tjong, Ada Westfall, Jessie Linden

Executive Producer: Lisa Dozier King

COWBOY BOB has had development opportunities with New York Stage & Film, New York Theatre Workshop, Yale Institute of Music Theater, Ars Nova and Village Theater in Seattle.

For more information, visit https://54below.com/events/cowboy-bob/.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You