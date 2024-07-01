New Musical BARBARA (AND KENNETH) to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present "Barbara (and Kenneth) in Concert" starring Deanna Giulietti on July 25th at 7 p.m.

Imagine having hundreds of jobs and still only being remembered for your looks. Barbara has had enough of that, so she is taking the stage to tell you what it's like to medal at the Olympics, run for president of the U.S., fall in love in Australia among the sea turtles, and much more.

This original-unauthorized and unparalleled-one-ish woman musical is written and directed by Lauren Laws with music by Johnny C. Leavitt and choreography by Cassie Austin. Starring Deanna Giulietti, a lifelong performer across multiple mediums, as Barbara (and Jack Shapiro as Kenneth) with additional surprise guests to be announced.

"Barbara (and Kenneth) in Concert" plays at The Green Room 42 in NYC on July 25th at 7 p.m. Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Don't miss this special preview before Barbara heads across the pond for their international premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August 2-17. You can follow Barbara's journey to the Fringe and beyond on social media: TikTok and Instagram or Barb4Pres.com.

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS:

Deanna Giulietti (Barbara) - Deanna is a standout performer across multiple mediums from stage to screens of all sizes. She recently starred as Angela in "Fuhgeddabout Christmas" on VH1. She has a residency in Times Square in the Torch Song Series with RISENY and has also performed in many regional productions. Her favorites include: Lizzie in Lizzie, Heather Duke in Heathers, and Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys. As a social media sensation on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube she has over 2.5+ million followers across the globe. She's a 10/10. www.deannagiulietti.com @deannagiulietti

Jack Shapiro (Kenneth) - Jack Shapiro is an actor, a vocal coach, astrologer and breath work facilitator. Recent work: Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical, Asolo Rep. Little Women (starring Kate Baldwin and Kennedy Caughell), Connecticut Stage Company. He teaches voice out of The Studio New Canaan and his private studio in Manhattan. @jackshaprio

Laws and Leavitt (Music) - Lauren Laws and Johnny C. Leavitt, "Laws and Leavitt" have written together for over a decade from various countries and cities. Their mission is to use original music and humor to tell meaningful stories that also create opportunities for actors to shine. www.barb4pres.com

Cassie Austin (choreography) - Cassie is a New York based, multi-hyphenate creator and artist. Stage credits include The First National Tour of Hello, Dolly! (Irene u/s), New World Stages, The Kennedy Center, The MUNY, MTWichita, Tuacahn, NYMF, LA Pantages and more. In November she debuted her solo show "cASS FIRST" to a sold out audience at GR42's sister venue, Chelsea Table + Stage. www.cassieaustin.com @classyaustin_

