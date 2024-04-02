New Dates Added For Cabaret Icon Marilyn Maye's Birthday Bash at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present the return of the legendary Marilyn Maye for an exclusive run of shows celebrating her 96th birthday on April 9, 11, 12, 14, & 16-20 at 7pm, with a special birthday performance on April 10 at 8pm. Due to popular demand, 54 Below has added performances on May 2, 5, & 6 at 7pm in addition to the previously announced shows on April 9, 11, 12, 14, & 16-20 at 7pm & April 10 at 8pm.

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 96th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

A theatrical dynamo with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

For Marilyn's birthday on April 10, our regular menu will be replaced with a special prix fixe. All guests will be charged $95 per person for their meals. This pricing does not include additional beverages or tax and gratuity.

Marilyn Maye plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 9, 11, 12, 14, & 16-20 at 7pm & April 10 at 8pm. Cover charges are $95 (includes $10 in fees) – $106 (includes $11 in fees). Premiums are $166.50 (includes $16.50 in fees) – $171.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/MarilynMaye. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.