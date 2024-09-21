NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY HALLOWEEN EDITION to Play 54 Below Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Now That's What I Call Broadway: Halloween Edition on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 9:30pm. The performance will be the final show in 54 Below's Now That's What I Call Broadway series. Expect an evening full of fright, featuring songs from Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, Carrie, Wicked, and Little Shop of Horrors. Hosted by Zach Kelley and Katherine Schaber, this spooky evening will be one to remember.

The cast features Cara Rose DiPietro (Catch Me If You Can at Arena Stage), Sean McManus (Beetlejuice Broadway and national tour, Cats national tour), Jataria Heyward (Annie national tour), Collin Hancock (How to Dance in Ohio), Bernie Baldassaro (national tours of The Book of Mormon, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Elf The Musical), Alec Nevin (A Bronx Tale national tour), Ivan Cecil Walks (A Very Vermont Christmas on Hallmark, K-I-S-S-I-N-G at Huntington Theatre Company), Katryna Marttala, Jessie Rae Jordan, Katie Gray, and Sarah Coleman.

Now That's What I Call Broadway: Halloween Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premium tickets are $78.50 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ZACH KELLEY (PRODUCER/HOST)

Zach Kelley is an NYC-based actor, director, and producer. Theater: Prayer for the French Republic (The Huntington), Street Theatre (TOSOS/The Flea), The Normal Heart (New Rep) and Gloria (Gloucester Stage). Recent film credits: Take Two, Scandalous Conduct, Sins of Salem, and Lock It Up. Education: BFA Acting, Boston University. Acting & Directing programs, The National Theatre Institute at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. @zachwkelley | zachwkelley.com

MORE ABOUT KATHERINE SCHABER (PRODUCER/HOST)

Katherine Schaber is an actress, model, and producer based in NYC. Theatrical credits: Sense and Sensibility (Theatre Workshop Of Nantucket), Bettinger's Luggage (Off-Broadway, AMT Theater), Incels and Other Myths (New York Theatre Festival), Cornflake Pie (The Wild Project NYC), Othello (Actors' Shakespeare Project), Beasts, and Incels and Other Myths (Boston Playwrights' Theatre). Recent film credits include: The Actor (Upcoming, Alexander Hagani), I Want to Disappear (Parker Foster).

Katherine received a BFA in Acting from The School of Theatre at Boston University and earned the Bette Davis Scholarship Award (2021). @katherineschaber | www.katherineschaber.com

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in-demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

Comments