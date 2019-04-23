NOTES FROM THE BASEMENT to Play Dixon Place

NOTES FROM THE BASEMENT, written and scored by Kate Eberstadt, will have a work-in-process showing at Dixon Place April 29th, directed by Molly Rose Heller, music directed by Fernanda Douglas and produced by hawkhouse.

NOTES FROM THE BASEMENT is a staged mixtape exploring love and loss through the perspective of an aid worker during the European refugee influx of 2015-2016. After founding a music program in an emergency refugee camp in Berlin, Kate Eberstadt lived in her parents' basement for a year, processing - and not processing - the experience: that of the families she was worked with, the aid workers and other people she met there, and her own. Through choral arrangements, electronic loops, and Middle Eastern music, 'Notes from the Basement' grapples with finding humanity in seemingly inhuman circumstances.

Most recently, NOTES FROM THE BASEMENT had two sold-out readings at the Center at West Park as artists-in-residence. This work in process showing at Dixon Place will take place April 29th at 7:30PM in the MainStage Theatre at Dixon Place.

General admission tickets are $15 in advance; students and seniors, $12. Tickets can be purchased at http://dixonplace.org/performances/notes-from-the-basement/

The creative/production team for this presentation includes: Kate Eberstadt (Writer/Composer/Performer), Molly Rose Heller (Director), Fernanda Douglas (Music Director), David Shockett (Lighting Designer), Michaela Schwartz (Stage Manager), Cynthia Chen (Assistant Director/Stage Manager), and Emily Hawkins & Allison Houser (hawkhouse-Producers).

The cast for this presentation includes: Izzi Eberstadt, Kate Eberstadt, Kelsea Feder, Sarah Hamaty, Jake Lasser, Chris Ramirez, Daniel Soto, David Ventura, Imani Hanson and Safia Hanson.

For more information about the musical and previous presentations, please visit: https://www.notesfromthebasementmusical.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You