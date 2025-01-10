NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE KILBANES Comes To 54 Below This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present The Kilbanes in New Writers at 54! The Kilbanes on Tuesday, January 21st at 9:30pm.

This storytelling concert will feature songs from their musical, My Antonia. Winner of Latte Da Theatre's Next Generation commission and created with Noah Brody and Jessie Austrian of Fiasco Theater, My Antonia features sweeping folk songs and an intimate story about the strength of women and the power of community.

Joining The Kilbanes onstage will be Trent Saunders (Dead Outlaw, Hadestown), and Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

The Kilbanes in New Writers at 54! The Kilbanes plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 21st at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE KILBANES

The Kilbanes are a married composing and performing team and recipients of the 2023 Jonathan Larson Grant. Their rock musical Weightless (WP Theater, A.C.T., Public Theater's Under the Radar) was nominated for Lucille Lortel (Best Musical), Drama Desk (Best Music), and Off-Broadway Alliance (Best New Musical) awards in 2023. Other works include A Whynot Christmas Carol (A.C.T., Pam McKinnon dir.), The Code (A.C.T.), As You Like It (San Francisco Shakespeare Festival), and Eddie the Marvelous (American Music Theater Project (AMTP) O'Neill National Music Theater Conference; Berkeley Repertory Theater's Ground Floor).

