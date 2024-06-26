NEO 2024: A CONCERT CELEBRATION to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Theatre Company will present the return of its celebrated concert series NEO, featuring new songs by emerging musical theatre writers RJ Christian, Eli Cohen, Amy Engelhardt & Molly Horan, Danielle Koenig & Justin D. Cook, Ron Spivak & Michiru Oshima, and Jessica Wu & TJ Rubin.

The one-night only benefit performance, entitled NEO 2024, is hosted by York Board member Debra Walton (Don’t Bother Me—I Can’t Cope, Storyville). Directed by Annette Jolles (Mark Felt Superstar, Bar Mitzvah Boy) with music direction by Beth Falcone (Unexpected Joy), it is curated by York’s Literary Manager Seth Christenfeld, and is set for Monday evening, July 15, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at The Green Room 42.

Jim Morgan, Producing Artistic Director, said: “Little by Little (thank you Brad Ross and Hal Hackady!), we’re getting back to The York of Old. Despite not having a permanent home base, we’re slowly reinstituting the things that make The York The York: Muftis, New2NYs, and now, NEO. We couldn’t be more excited for NEO 2024 to happen on July 15 at Green Room 42, and we hope you’ll join us for it. It should be a lot of fun, with LOTS of talent!”

NEO (an acronym for “New, Emerging, Outstanding”) celebrates songwriters primed to pen the next generation of musicals. Since the first NEO concert in 2003—recorded by London’s JAY Records—musical theater fans and York supporters have eagerly anticipated each incarnation. Past featured writers have won Tonys, Oscars, and even two Pulitzers—who knows what this year’s writers will achieve? Performers will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for NEO 2024 are $36.87-$78.07 (including fees) and may be purchased by calling (212) 935-5820, or online here.

Comments