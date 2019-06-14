Miss Leggy Lee Returns To NYC By Popular Demand In July!

After a sold-out run in June, the original theatre piece Miss Peggy Lee: In Her Own Words And Music is coming back by popular demand in July for two-nights-only on July 24th and July 31st at 7pm at The Green Room 42.

In a brand-new show, long-time collaborators Cady Huffman (star and co-creator) and Will Nunziata (co-creator, writer-director) lovingly bring to life Miss Peggy Lee 's extraordinary journey from her humble beginnings as Norma Deloris Egstrom of Jamestown, North Dakota to becoming one of the biggest stars the music world has ever seen.

Backed by a swinging four-piece band led by musical director Eugene Gwozdz, songs include Fever, I Love Being Here With You, I Don't Know Enough About You, It's A Good Day, Here's To You, and many more.

This is the essence of Miss Peggy Lee at the height of her wit, voice, musicality, and connection to her adoring fans.

For tickets, priced $35 $75, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You