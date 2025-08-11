Miller & Harlow to Present COLORADO SILVER at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Miller & Harlow’s new golden age folk musical Colorado Silver in concert on September 6th at 9:30pm. Be the first to hear this score with an Americana folk feel, supported by a fresh take on classical musical theatre. Sisters Audrey & Liza are making their way out west when they encounter an abandoned mining town who takes them in and tells them the tale of the Lady in Blue. Will they stick together, make it through the night, and out of the woods? Produced by Jonathan Larson Grant Honorable Mentions Miller & Harlow, music and lyrics by Emma Harlow, directed by Ciera Miller, and music directed by Megan Smythe.

Vocalist’s include Broadway’s Cole Vaughan (Floyd Collins) and Denver Milord (Stereophonic, Oklahoma!). As well as Megan Masako Haley (Wicked National Tour, Mean Girls National Tour), Jaylon Crump (Hadestown 2nd Natl. Tour, Jesus Christ Superstar Natl Tour, Rent Natl.Tour), Katelyn Crall (Hadestown 2nd Natl. Tour), Erin McMillen (Hadestown 2nd Natl. Tour) and Janaysia Gethers (Disney Cruise Lines: Aladdin, Frozen, The Little Mermaid). Classical soprano Bridgette Kinsella, folk musician Kate Short, Joseph Thor (The Office: A Musical Parody) and the shows co creator, composer/lyricist Emma Harlow. Elias Neuman-Donihue on guitar, Jessie Ong on percussion, and Jason Rivera on upright bass.

Miller & Harlow present new folk musical “Colorado Silver” in concert at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 6th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $57 (includes $7 in fees) - $79 (includes $9in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at . Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Miller & Harlow

Ciera Miller is a NYC based director and ½ of the writing duo Miller & Harlow. The pair are 2023 Jonathan Larson Grant Honorable Mentions. Their work has been featured in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, venues around NYC, and Little Island. As a director Ciera recently assistant directed Hadestown 2nd National Tour, Primero Sueno (MET Live Arts), the world premiere of Stompin at the Savoy (Delaware Theater Company), and looks forward to Associate Directing the Hadestown 2nd Natl Tour this fall. She believes in the power of sound storytelling and her collaborators.

Emma Harlow is a composer/writer/performer and former Northern Californian. Described by Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block as: “a child of the theatre, with magic in her eyes” Emma’s music has received an Honorable Mention from the American Theatre wing’s 2023 Jonathan Larson grant, been featured in the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and in 4 new works produced by In Confidence. Her music seeks earnestness in an increasingly commercial field, and her sound challenges the shape and texture of contemporary musical theatre.