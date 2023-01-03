Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Migguel Anggelo's LATINXOXO Comes to Joe's Pub This Month

Performances run January 12, 15, and 17.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Migguel Anggelo's LATINXOXO Comes to Joe's Pub This Month

Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter. His work explores the intersections of his queer, Latino and immigrant identities using music, physical theater, dance, text and costume. As a theater creator, he has been awarded residencies to develop new works at MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and beyond.

LatinXoxo - January 12, 15 and 17 at Under the Radar Festival 2023 at Joe's Pub - is Migguel Anggelo's nonconforming and self-accepting rallying cry: a break from "Latin Lover" clichés and his own Venezuelan father's gendered expectations. With indelible precision, weaving in and out of the audience, the artist connects past and present while unraveling the stereotypes that would otherwise constrain him. LatinXoXo was designed to immerse an audience in a highly personal story. It is an artful collage of theater, queer comedy, physical movement, and sumptuous song selections. The musical repertoire spans decades of pop hits, his own original compositions, and the Spanish boleros that defined his youth. These performances are part of the Joe's Pub + Under the Radar: In Concert series.

LatinXoxo
January 12, 15, 17 (Running Time: 70 Minutes)
Conceived by Migguel Anggelo (Venezuela/U.S.)
Book by C. Julian Jiménez
Musical direction by Jaime Lozano
Directed by Adrian Alexander Alea
Additional credits can be found here
Performed in English and Spanish

Tickets are available here, by calling 212.967.7555, or in-person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theatre (425 Lafayette Street). All tickets are subject to facility and service fees.




Brian Alejandro Returns To Pangea With LOVERS AND STRANGERS Photo
Brian Alejandro Returns To Pangea With LOVERS AND STRANGERS
Singer and raconteur Brian Alejandro returns to Pangea for a special Valentine's Day 'appetizer' on Saturday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m.
FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This V Photo
FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This Valentine's Day
Join Hostess Wilfredo and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Tuesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!
Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This M Photo
Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This Month at The Green Room 42
NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy will complete its monthly series on Tuesday, January 17, with the fabulously unorthodox, three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, The Good Fight), the glorious Broadway belter Lavon Fisher-Wilson (Disney's Newsies, Chicago), and more.
Sexy, Sensual AIROTIC SOIRÉE Swings Seductive And Swell Photo
Sexy, Sensual AIROTIC SOIRÉE Swings Seductive And Swell
The new cabaret act in town is the aerial and acrobatic AIROTIC SOIRÉE.

More Hot Stories For You


FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This Valentine's DayFILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This Valentine's Day
January 3, 2023

Join Hostess Wilfredo and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Tuesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!
Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This Month at The Green Room 42Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This Month at The Green Room 42
January 3, 2023

NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy will complete its monthly series on Tuesday, January 17, with the fabulously unorthodox, three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, The Good Fight), the glorious Broadway belter Lavon Fisher-Wilson (Disney's Newsies, Chicago), and more.
Migguel Anggelo's LATINXOXO Comes to Joe's Pub This MonthMigguel Anggelo's LATINXOXO Comes to Joe's Pub This Month
January 3, 2023

Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter. His work explores the intersections of his queer, Latino and immigrant identities using music, physical theater, dance, text and costume. As a theater creator, he has been awarded residencies to develop new works at MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and beyond.
Len Cariou, Lee Roy Reams, and More Join 50 Key Stage Musicals Concert at 54 BelowLen Cariou, Lee Roy Reams, and More Join 50 Key Stage Musicals Concert at 54 Below
January 3, 2023

​​​​​​​Routledge Press' highly praised new book FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew, which rounds-up fifty musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club.
Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns To The Green Room 42 This MonthSean Patrick Murtagh Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month
January 3, 2023

Recently named by The Broadway Radio Show as one of the Top 10 Vocalist Recordings of 2022, The Mario 101!, returns to The Green Room 42 for a special encore performance.   
share