Michael Rider to Present THIS 'OL HOUSE at The Green Room 42 To Benefit SAGE

An encore performance of a show about one man's journey from the country to the city, featuring country/rock songs of the '70s and '80s, Broadway classics, and titles from the American Songbook. A benefit for SAGE, all cover charges from this show will be donated to support advocacy and services to LGBTQ+ Seniors.

Michael Rider presents the story of his odyssey from the family farm in Central Pennsylvania to the metropolis of New York City. This 'Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queen is a collection of stories and songs detailing Rider's journey of discovery from an awkward, out-of-place, gay boy in the country to an out, openly fabulous queen in the city. Rider shares his story through the songs of Stuart Hamblen, Jerry Herman, Henry Mancini, Stephen Sondheim, Jimmy Webb, and more. The show is directed by Lina Koutrakos with musical director Tracy Stark on piano, Skip Ward on bass, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and David Silliman on drums.

Originally performed at Chelsea Table + Stage on February 9, 2024, followed by two encore performances at Green Room 42 in May, the performance on November 3rd will benefit SAGE, the country's largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ older people. SAGE, founded in 1978 and headquartered in New York City, engages in powerful advocacy at the local, state, and national level to advance aging policies that improve the lives of all LGBTQ+ elders across the country. Visit sageusa.org for more information or to donate directly.

Michael Rider is a voice teacher, coach, performer, and music director with a specialty in music theater and cabaret techniques and the development of the music theater / CCM voice. He has been teaching in his private studio in New York City for nearly 15 years. He runs Your Broadway Voice (YourBroadwayVoice.com) and the Michael Rider Voice Studio (MichaelRiderVoice.com). Rider's work focuses on professional performers and the emerging professional, helping to bridge the gap from the collegiate music theater programs to the wider world of theater production. He also works with non-binary and trans performers, helping them to find their true voices as they navigate the current landscape of the rapidly changing music theater world.

This 'Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queen

Sunday, November 3 @ 1:00 PM (Doors open at 12:00 PM)

Michael Rider - Vocals

Tracy Stark - Musical Director

Skip Ward - Bass

Mike Rosengarten - Guitar

David Silliman - Drums

Directed by Lina Koutrakos

The Green Room 42

570 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY 10036, Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor

https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/XC1JA8cYskI8wiA7Bbdb

Tickets: $22 - $52 / food and beverages available (No minimum)

