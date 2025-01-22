Michael Rider Returns To Don't Tell Mama In THIS ‘OL HOUSE: STORIES OF A CITY BEAR, COUNTRY QUEEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Rider is presenting an encore performance of his show This ‘Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queen, on Wednesday, February 26 at 7PM, at Don't Tell Mama.

An encore performance of a show about one man's journey from the country to the city, featuring country/rock songs of the ‘70s and ‘80s, Broadway classics, and titles from the American Songbook.

Michael Rider presents the story of his odyssey from the family farm in Central Pennsylvania to the metropolis of New York City. This ‘Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queen is a collection of stories and songs detailing Rider's journey of discovery from an awkward, out-of-place, gay boy in the country to an out, openly fabulous queen in the city. Rider shares his story through the songs of Stuart Hamblen, Jerry Herman, Henry Mancini, Stephen Sondheim, Jimmy Webb, and more. The show is directed by Lina Koutrakos with musical director Tracy Stark on piano, Skip Ward on bass, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and David Silliman on drums. Originally performed at Chelsea Table + Stage on February 9, 2024, followed by two encore performances at The Green Room 42, May 29 and November 3, 2024.

Michael Rider is a voice teacher, coach, performer, and music director with a specialty in music theater and cabaret techniques and the development of the music theater / CCM voice. He has been teaching in his private studio in New York City for nearly 15 years. He runs Your Broadway Voice (YourBroadwayVoice.com) and the Michael Rider Voice Studio (MichaelRiderVoice.com). Rider's work focuses on professional performers and the emerging professional, helping to bridge the gap from the collegiate music theater programs to the wider world of theater production. He also works with non-binary and trans performers, helping them to find their true voices as they navigate the current landscape of the rapidly changing music theater world.

Comments