Michael Moretti Comes to the Green Room 42 in April

Acclaimed jazz vocalist and musician Michael Moretti will bring a night of music at The Green Room 42 on April 24 at 9:30 PM. This highly anticipated solo show, Ode to Jazz Live, will also serve as a live album recording, marking a milestone moment in Moretti’s career.

Blending timeless jazz standards with fresh, innovative interpretations, Moretti’s performance will transport listeners through the rich history of jazz while offering a deeply personal and dynamic experience. Known for his velvety vocals, masterful storytelling, and magnetic stage presence, Moretti is poised to deliver a night of pure musical magic.

"Jazz is more than a genre—it's an emotion, a journey, a way of life," says Moretti. "Recording this album live allows me to capture the energy, spontaneity, and raw connection that only happens in the moment."

Located in the heart of New York City, The Green Room 42 provides the perfect intimate yet vibrant setting for this special event. Fans and jazz lovers alike won’t want to miss this rare opportunity to be part of a live recording session, witnessing the creation of an album that will celebrate the essence of jazz in its most authentic form.

