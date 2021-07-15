Michael Longoria To Debut SUMMER LOVIN Concert at The Green Room 42

Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys, The View Upstairs, Hairspray) will return to the Greenroom 42 stage, one of New York City's top cabaret venues, on Friday, July 30th at 7pm. Longoria will serenade his audience in an evening of contemporary summer lovin' with fresh takes on the radio hits of Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, The Weekend, Erasure, Billie Eilish and more. Longoria's vocals will soar in a program of paramour love-struck torch songs which will be for his first maskless audience since 2019.

Longoria was among the stars to reopen The Green Room 42, after more than a year without live indoor entertainment, with a tribute to Broadway with the debut of "Broadway Heartbeat". With that concert adhering to COVID-19 guidelines (an audience capacity limited to 33%, social distancing and a mask mandate), Longoria is thrilled to once again perform for a full capacity, live audience without masks.

"It's going to feel AMAZING to sing for an unmasked crowd of New Yorkers that I'll be able to see singing along with me again. I'm taking on my favorite radio hits that have taught me how to love through this crazy time in all of our lives. Come out and hear the melodies giving us New Yorkers summer lovin' vibes and a sense of normalcy!"

- Michael Longoria

New York City

Friday, July 30th at 7:00pm

The Green Room 42

570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036

https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/

Michael Longoria is best known for his star turn on Broadway as Frankie Valli in the Tony Award Winning Musical Jersey Boys. In 2019, Longoria released his third studio album, Like They Do In The Movies (a collection of classic songs from the silver screen), which reached #5 on the iTunes Vocal Album Chart. Longoria's previous studio albums include Broadway Brick By Brick (2016), which reached #2 on the iTunes Vocal Album Chart, and Merry Christmas Darling (2018). Currently starring in The Midtown Men concert tour and Meet The Midtown Men (a live concert/documentary for PBS), Longoria is crooning across the world in a rock concert celebrating the 60s. Their self-titled debut album, THE Midtown Men: Sixties Hits was met with critical acclaim and was followed by their first radio single "All Alone On Christmas" with producer Steven Van Zandt and backed by members of The E Street Band. Michael trained at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts followed by New York University's Tisch School of the Arts (BFA in drama). Longoria began his career with theatrical credits including Peter Pan & Wendy at the Prince Music Theater (Barrymore Award nomination for Best Actor in a musical), West Side Story at the Walnut Street Theatre, A Chorus Line at Helen Hayes Performing Arts Center and Avenue X at the Abe Burrows Theater. Internationally; Longoria appeared in West Side Story at Teatro alla Scala in Milan and A Chorus Line in Munich. Michael made his Broadway debut in the smash hit musical Hairspray (2003 Tony award for Best Musical), later creating the role of Joey in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys (2006 Tony Award for Best Musical) before taking over the role of Frankie Valli. In 2017, Longoria created the role of Freddy in the original Off-Broadway cast of The View UpStairs and can be heard on the original cast album. He has appeared on television as the lead vocalist for Cirque du Soleil on the Season 9 Finale of America's Got Talent, Broadway Under The Stars: A Tribute To Harold Prince, the Opening Ceremonies at The U.S. Open and as animated characters on Dora the Explorer. Longoria also appeared in the documentary film One Night Stand. As a headlining solo concert artist, Michael has appeared at Caesar's Palace in Atlantic City, co-starring with SNL's Joe Piscopo in That's Life! As a singer-songwriter, Longoria has performed his original songs at Joe's Pub, The Cutting Room, CB's Gallery and Caroline's on Broadway. Longoria was nominated for Best Male Vocalist and Best Cabaret by The Glam Awards in 2016. @michaellongoriasings