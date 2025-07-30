Michael Kirk Lane to Return To Laurie Beechman Theatre in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated cabaret performer Michael Kirk Lane is set to return to his old stomping grounds, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, with a new show "Right Where I Belong"! He now returns to his old home, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, with a new show, "Right Where I Belong"! Lane offers an evening looking at the twists and turns and sometimes cyclical nature of life.The show, under Faith Prince's direction and Yasuhiko Fukuoka's musical direction, appear at the Beechman on Friday, August 15, and Tuesday, September 16.

Tickets begin at $30, and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum per person. Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, most recently winning Manhattan Association of Cabaret Awards in both 2022 and 2020. He was also the recipient of the 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Cabaret Show. Beyond his own experience performing in cabaret, Lane's experience managing two of the city's most renowned cabaret venues (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don't Tell Mama) offers him a unique vantage point and perspective on the art form. His work as Director of Cabaret Programs for 92NY School of Music has been featured in The New York Times. Also for 92NY, he was the host of the award-winning interview series Cabaret Conversations for 4 seasons of episodes.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is a 90 seat cabaret-style venue designed by world-renowned designer David Rockwell. The theatre is located on the lower level of the legendary West Bank Cafe on W 42nd St and features a full bar and dinner menu.