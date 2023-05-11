Michael Kirk Lane Will Make Long Awaited Club Return With WHATEVER I FEEL at Chelsea Table + Stage

Award-winning cabaret favorite, Michael Kirk Lane will make his Chelsea Table + Stage Debut on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 9:30 pm with an all-new show: "Whatever I Feel." He's been called "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today" (BroadwayWorld Cabaret). The host of 92NY's Cabaret Conversation will bring his signature style of heart and feel-good fun to a set list that includes songs by Joe Iconis, George Winters, Paul Williams, Steve Martin, and Sammy Rae, among others. The evening will also feature the vocal talents of Andre Jordan and Joseph Redd. The show is under the musical direction of Lane's longtime collaborator William TN Hall, and the direction of Jake Bazel. Both in-person and livestream tickets are now available.

Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, most recently winning Manhattan Association of Cabaret Awards in both 2022 and 2020. He also was the recipient of the 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Cabaret Show. He is the host and producer of 92NY's series "Cabaret Conversations." He also is part of The 92NY School of Music's faculty, teaching courses in cabaret performance and cabaret history. Lane is an Executive Producer of "Duncan the Skunk and the Big Costume Trunk" on Hellosaurus and also serves as Associate Producer for No Strings Productions, making puppet films for children in troubled areas of the world. In addition, he is a member of the voice cast for International Children's Television's YouTube series "The Flying Tent". He was also seen Off-Broadway in the cast of "Hell's Belles" www.michaelkirklane.com @michaelkirklane

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com. @chelseatableandstage

Tickets available at: https://chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com/show/details/3ObSW8J3cYMucAjKoyQv/1686447000000